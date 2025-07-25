A journalist has shared two important facts about Clive Kunder, one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane

Clive Kunder was the first officer handling the doomed flight that crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad

In a tweet posted via her official account, the journalist pointed out two things about the pilot that many people are not aware of

Facts have emerged about Clive Kunder, the first officer of an Air India flight that crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad.

The details were shared by Vani Mehrotra, a seasoned journalist with about a decade of experience in covering national and international news.

Journalist Mehrotra shares two personal details about late Air India pilot Clive Kunder.

Source: Twitter

Journalist shares 2 facts about Clive Kunder

Mehrotra, who is the Deputy News Editor at News18 and identified on X as @vani_mehrotra, took to her account to share lesser-known aspects of Kunder's life.

She disclosed that Clive Kunder was the son of Clifford Kunder and had a close connection with popular actor Vikrant Massey, describing him as a family friend.

In her words:

"Clive Kunder (L), the first officer on the ill-fated Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. Clive was the son of Clifford Kunder and a family friend of actor Vikrant Massey (R)."

Air India journalist mentions 2 facts about late pilot Clive Kunder.

Source: UGC

Reactions as netizens mourn Clive Kunder

Social media users have been mourning the demise of the late pilot.

Govender228 said:

"Gone too soon, a tragedy that claimed lives of the entire cabin crew and passengers leaving families distraught and devastated, pride and honour, courage and strength, sincere condolences to the family, may the gracious hand of God be upon you, God bless you."

@Qty said:

"Condolences to all the families of those killed in this tragedy. Rest in peace beautiful souls."

@Joyce Lighten said:

"We have to live every moment and enjoy the days live from day to day smile and be happy as we all must do rest in peace sir condolences to the family such a nice looking chap."

@vasiegovender228 said:

"OMG, A Distraught and Devastated Mum, Grieving at the Loss of Her Son. Inconsoloble , Pride, Honour and Glory, Gone to Soon, Courage, Strength, and Resilience,May The Gracious Hand of God Be Upon U,RiP."

@cherylindong4gmail.com added:

"That a tragic we could not do anything with that. I just wish that rest of the victim of that airplane will be rest all their soul it so sad."

@ironman said:

"That is a safety practice, if the engine fail, you have to turn off and turn on switch to reignite the engine, the captain cut, and turn it on to save the aircraft."

@RealPatriotCan added:

"Boeing 787s have flown safely for 10 years! This is clearly a maintenance issue. If a new plane crashes, it might be a defect. But Air India has been flying this plane for at least a decade and they did not have any issue."

See the post here:

Rare video posted by late Clive Kunder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder.

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he lost his life on June 12, 2025.

