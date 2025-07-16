A Nigerian-American, identified on Facebook as Innocent Tino, has shared his thoughts about a video of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari before he passed away

Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, after succumbing to an illness he had been battling

From his observation of the clip of Buhari, Innocent seemed to have had a hunch that his time on earth was short

Innocent Tino, a US citizen, has shared something he noticed about a video of Buhari before the ex-president's death.

Buhari was laid to rest at his Daura residence on Tuesday, July 15, after he died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, at 82.

Reposting a video of Buhari, in the company of people, praying before stepping out, Innocent opined that the ex-president sensed his death was coming.

According to Innocent, he arrived at that conclusion from the way Buhari initiated the prayers with deep thought. He wrote:

"Buhari seems to get the feeling that this may be his last time being in his house with the way he initiated the prayers with deep thoughts."

People react to video of late Buhari

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of late Buhari below:

Oil Gas said:

"Does this man here look sick 🤒? Una go just Dey cap 🧢 nonsense headlines for this country, someone who is appreciating allah after a long time contract relief 🥲."

Edrisa Mansajang Sissoho said:

"Sir, it’s normal for Muslims to say prayers before leaving the house! May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannah ameen! He was truly a blessed man Maa sha Allah!"

AY Deeni said:

"HE LIVED A SPARTAN LIFE.

"The late Buhari left behind just two houses - one in Daura and another one in Kaduna. The only house he renovated for himself was the Daura house in Katsina, where he retired to as a former president.

"When President Tinubu was uncomfortable and worried about his distance from Abuja, because he wanted Baba around him, he instructed Vice President Kashim Shettima to personally oversee the reconstruction and renovation of Buhari's house in Kaduna.

"According to reports, the late former President was hesitant to relocate to the Kaduna house, because he enjoyed his private and serene life in Daura. Reluctantly, he moved to Kaduna. Baba spent only four months in Kaduna before he travelled abroad on the occasion of his deteriorating health.

"He died in the London hospital. He could not return to live in the Kaduna house. Finally, he was back to his choice, the in house in Daura, where he was laid to rest. What a spartan life he lived.

"May Allah reward Asiwaju for being a loyal and kind friend. May God bless Muhammadu Buhari's soul."

Gtc Cosmetic Ekwenie said:

"Played the script perfectly.., Nollywood dey learn work 💼 from them."

Samson Asaniyan said:

"The way I see him, he didn't have fear or premonition about death. He was just saying normal Prayers which we all do whenever we are traveling."

