Buhari: Man Shares Intriguing Fact about 'Same Spot' Former President Was Buried
People

Buhari: Man Shares Intriguing Fact about 'Same Spot' Former President Was Buried

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking post on social media about the 'same spot' where former President Buhari was buried
  • In a post shared via the X app, he talked about the burial place and prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings
  • Social media users who came across the emotional post on the X app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's emotional post reflecting on the burial place of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has touched the hearts of Nigerians who came across it.

He posted photos of the spot where former President Buhari's grave was dug, contrasting with images of him relaxing in the same area before his passing.

Man speaks about the 'same spot' former president Muhammadu Buhari was buried.
Man laments that Buhari's former resting place became the 'same spot' he was buried. Photo credit: @ustaz/X.
Source: Twitter

Man speaks on Buhari's burial place

The man, identified as @ustaz, shared a heartfelt message alongside the photos, reflecting on the moments when Buhari would often sit in that quiet spot.

According to him, that same place where he turned into his resting place had now become his final resting place.

Speaking further, he prayed for Allah to forgive the former President, illuminate his grave and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus.

In his words:

"The same spot where Baba Buhari would often sit quietly in his courtyard has now become his final resting place. May Allah forgive him, illuminate his grave, and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."
Man shares his observation about the 'same spot' where former president Muhammadu Buhari was buried.
Man points out what many don't know about 'same spot' Buhari was buried. Photo credit: @ustaz/X.
Source: Twitter

Reactions trail man's post about late Buhari

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Majahh said:

"May Allah grant him Al jannatul fridaus."

Big Dayo wrote:

"May Allah have mercy on him and grant him Aljana firdaus."

Jibril said:

"He always says to us, this place is cold and nice to rest here. Sometimes whenever he is fasting, he use to rest there, may ur soul rest in peace."

Sharfaz Wah reacted:

"May Allah grant him highest place in jannathul firdaws Aameen Aameen ya rabbal Aalameen."

Mikael said:

"Qulhuwallahu 3x n for those we lost too. May Allah unite us in Jannah Sai Baba."

Jegede Seunfunmi said:

"Una suppose put all the houses and money inside."

Lamin Drammeh said:

"Indeed, death is the ultimate truth, it knows no status, no age, no wealth. When the appointed time comes, not a moment can be delayed nor brought forward. As the Qur’an says: “Every soul shall taste death.” — Surah Al-Imran (3:185)."

Mario Dante said:

"The dirt under your feet could be the grave you fill You don't know how dead you feel 'til you're dead for real" - Lil Wayne (open letter)."

Abdul Jalil reacted:

"May he be treated the same way he treated the people of Nigeria. AMEEN SUMMA AMEEN."

Heaven added:

"There's no forgiveness after death know this and know peace."

See the post below:

Man visits hospital area where Buhari died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who visited the premises of the clinic where Nigeria's former president, Muhammadu Buhari, died shared a rare video.

Remember, it was reported that former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari died in London at the age of 82.

Source: Legit.ng

