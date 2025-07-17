A Nigerian man, Ordu Stanely Mezie, has pointed out how Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, the only son of the late Muhammadu Buhari, paid his last respect at the ex-president's funeral

Buhari's Daura residence was home to the movers and shakers of the Nigerian political scene on Tuesday, July 15, as he was laid to rest

Out of curiosity, Stanley is seeking answers to an act performed by the late Buhari's son on his grave

The funeral of Muhammadu Buhari, the ex-Nigerian president who died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 12, has continued to generate mixed feelings on social media.

A Facebook user, Ordu Stanley Mezie, shared a short video of Buhari's son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, in action at his father's funeral.

A man observed how the late Muhammadu Buhari's son paid homage at his grave. Photo Credit: Mr Pure heart, Ordu Stanley Mezie

Man poses question about Buhari's son

An observant Stanley noticed Buhari's son taking mud from a corner and dropping it in the former military Head of State's grave, and wondered why that was done.

He asked netizens what it meant and wished Buhari's soul rest in peace. He wrote:

"This is Yusuf Buhari, the son of the late Muhammadu Buhari, Former President of Nigeria, paying his last respect to his father.

"But wait, did you see him moulding mud from corner and dropping in the grave? Can someone explain to us what it means?

"May the soul of his departed father rest in peace."

Significance of throwing mud into grave

According to Islam Web, in Muslim funerals, throwing mud or soil into the grave is a symbolic act of returning the deceased to the earth and acknowledging mortality.

It's a practice rooted in Islamic tradition and seen as a way to honour the deceased and remind everyone present of their mortality.

A man noticed how Muhammadu Buhari's son paid him homage at his funeral. Photo Credit: Ordu Stanley Mezie

Reactions trail man's comment about Buhari's son

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Kazzimanze Amanze Iroakazi said:

"Next of kin."

Obong Iniinyang said:

"That's Moslem tradition."

Man shares observation about Buhari's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared a striking observation about Buhari's son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, at his father's burial.

The man, who is a content creator, noted that strength ran in Buhari's family, saying Yusuf stood strong at the former Nigerian leader's funeral while many people were weeping. He observed that the former president's son even comforted others and welcomed guests with dignity. He added that Yusuf demonstrated a trait his father was known for.

"Strength runs in the family. Yusuf Buhari, the only son of late President Muhammadu Buhari, stood strong during his father burial. While many were in tears including his sisters, Yusuf stayed calm and composed. He comforted others and welcome all the guests with dignity. Not everyone can hold themselves together in such a painful moments, but Yusuf showed the kind of strength his father was known for..."

