A content creator has reacted to the recent funeral of Nigeria's ex-president Muhammadu Buhari

He singled out Buhari's only son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, for his conduct at the late military Head of State's burial

No matter how people feel about the former number one citizen of Nigeria, the man noted that Yusuf took after his late dad

A content creator, identified as Mr Pure Heart, has hailed Muhammadu Buhari's only son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, for staying calm and composed at his late father's burial, which was held on Tuesday, July 15, at his Daura residence.

The late president died on Sunday, July 13, at 82 in a London clinic after succumbing to a prolonged illness.

Man's observation about Buhari's son

The content creator noted that strength runs in Buhari's family, saying Yusuf stood strong at the former Nigerian leader's funeral while many people were weeping.

He observed that Yusuf even comforted others and welcomed guests with dignity.

Speaking further, he added that Yusuf demonstrated a trait his father was known for, despite the painful moment he was in. He attached pictures of Yusuf in action at his father's burial.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Strength runs in the family.

"Yusuf Buhari, the only son of late President Muhammadu Buhari, stood strong during his father burial. While many were in t£ars including his sisters, Yusuf stayed calm and composed. He comforted others and welcome all the guests with dignity.

"Not everyone can hold themselves together in súch a pa!nful moments, but Yusuf showed the kind of strength his father was known for — steady, silent and tǒugh. No mater how people feel about the his late father, one thing is clear: his son truly takes after him.

"Moral lesson: may his father’s soul rest in peace 🙏."

People react to man's observation

Muhibah Alagangan Balogun said:

"Yes, I actually noticed this too.... I pray to Allah, to uphold him and his family upon Goodness.

"Ameen."

Otunolamiposi Ray said:

"Baba know how much Dey wait for him in bank, who get time to Dey cry rubbish?"

Realiwan Opeloyeru Al-Balaagiy said:

"Rest on Bubu."

Adams Yahaya said:

"Rest in peace😭😭😭."

Olawunmi Christianah Ajayi said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Ivy Teddy said:

"Before nko who for stand strong for him."

