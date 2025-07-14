A Nigerian man has made public his savings, saying he was able to have such an amount by saving N20k daily

He said the money he had saved was ahead of 2025 Detty December celebration, and asked netizens how much they have saved so far

His post prompted many social media users to display how much they have saved so far in 2025

A self-proclaimed crypto fundamentalist, Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, has shown off his total naira savings and the interest he has earned so far in 2025.

In a Facebook post, Joseph disclosed that he has saved N4.5 million in 2025, explaining that he achieved it by saving N20k daily.

Joseph noted that he has been able to save such an amount months before the Detty December celebration.

Mathematically, if you save N20k daily from January 1 to July 13, 2025 when Joseph made the post, you would have a total of N3,860,000, suggesting that there is more to how he arrived at a total savings balance of N4.5 million

He challenged netizens by asking how much they have saved. He wrote:

"I have saved N4.5M ahead of this year’s detty december. I have been able to achieve this by saving 20K daily.

"How much have you saved?"

From the screenshot of his savings account, it was observed that Joseph had accrued interest of N165,532. Joseph did not mention the bank where he saves his money.

People took up his challenge by mentioning and displaying their savings balances like he did.

Man's savings balance stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Realemzy Oreva said:

"20k daily from January till 13 July won't give you 4.5m considering the fact that you probably don't save on weekends like Saturday and Sunday even if you did it still won't be up to 4.5m yet stop lying."

Ezekiel Akinola said:

"Na person who gets money dey saved 😭 I Thanks God still saves me l no dey hospital since January to this is Time am grateful 🙏."

Damilola Afolabi Gadgets Queen said:

"Saving with Opay, mutual funds and the rest. I can’t mention figure here but thank God for Self-discipline 😘."

Kyery Monday Kyer'an said:

"Shay na pason wey get money dey save? I no dey see good food chop na money i want come save?"

Algebra Tonylyte Ipuole said:

"U for no dey show us all these things.

"Pooor man no get any thing to learn here.

"Tell us how u make the 20k per day."

Cylla Chijindu said:

"People saying I save my life don't know how rich they are...... My life is the one saving me oo..."

Chimezie Abraham Akachukwu said:

"🤨 I don use the tirifaif wey i save go chase Abuja banniz 😒.

"Life no suppose hard."

Alivin Chinedu said:

"I have saved my life.

"Thank you jesus for saving my life this year.

"We live to fight another day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an OPay customer who puts N1k daily in her target savings had shown the amount and interest she received.

Mum using OPay to save N1k daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum using OPay Safebox to save N1k daily for her children had shown the total amount she had saved.

On her Facebook page, she shared how much interest she had received and stated that the money was for children’s enjoyment in December. She happily displayed her total savings of N151,892.23 and proof of her daily N1k payments. Her statement partly read:

"I was motivated by my first son because he said 'mum as we are helping you out in your business, instead of dash us money and we spend it unaccountable, why not use our reward as savings against December?' That was when I decided to use opay safebox to make there wishes come through..."

