Lady Working As Nurse Laments As Her Salary is Pegged At N100k Despite Spending Millions in School
- A Nigerian lady who works as a nurse has mentioned the amount of money she is currently earning
- The lady said her salary is pegged at N100,000 per month despite the fact that she spent a lot of money in school
- The video shared by the nurse attracted a lot of comments from social media users, some of whom also mentioned their salaries
A Nigerian lady has lamented the amount of money she receives as her monthly salary.
According to the lady, she is currently working as a nurse, and the money she is collecting is simply not encouraging.
In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, Glory Ijeoma, said her salary is N100,000 monthly.
She said she had spent a lot of money to attend nursing school, only for her to be collecting N100,000 after graduation.
She said:
"Nigerian nursing no follow. Life so private no one knows I spent millions in nursing school just to be earning N100k."
Reactions as lady mentions how much she earns as salary
@ideeituen said:
"Move into Public Health and thank me later."
@Meg said:
"100k girl, you earning oo here is 45k 50k."
@Eddy-24 said:
"Omo like me now I pray I don't end up here honestly because this school ehee."
@mmeso wealth said:
"What about we auxiliary that is earning 30_35k Omo life is not easy I'm still regretting mine upto now."
@Adaeze Nora said:
"How do you guys cope. Omo nah 250k I Dey collect ooooh am not even happy with the pay. I goo soon commot for this country."
@akum said:
"But my older friend whose daughter is in nursing school says she is highly paid and assigned a vehicle and driver to which takes her to work and take her home, says she has been given a well furnished apartment. She is in final year in school,how come you that have graduated is receiving 100k?"
@igbo_boi said:
"I tell my papa mk en gather all the money wey en for use train me for uni give me mk i go open shop. na him dey enjoy this decision pass now."
@OmoyeOkamonu said:
"God abeg o. Is it 100k monthly or weekly? Because I can’t wrap my head around it. Thats less than what a nurse earn for an 8hr shift here in canada. 100k is for 3hrs!"
@Amen Chiemeria Hyginus said:
"Please I can’t believe this, then why is everyone rushing the profession?"
@Bonnet guy said:
"Abeg I Dey study radiography hope sey Dey course go gimme money after school?
Nurse relocates to Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job.
In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at a hospital.
She disclosed that she is a qualified nurse but did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home.
Source: Legit.ng
