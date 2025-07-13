A Nigerian lady who works as a nurse has mentioned the amount of money she is currently earning

The lady said her salary is pegged at N100,000 per month despite the fact that she spent a lot of money in school

The video shared by the nurse attracted a lot of comments from social media users, some of whom also mentioned their salaries

A Nigerian lady has lamented the amount of money she receives as her monthly salary.

According to the lady, she is currently working as a nurse, and the money she is collecting is simply not encouraging.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, Glory Ijeoma, said her salary is N100,000 monthly.

She said she had spent a lot of money to attend nursing school, only for her to be collecting N100,000 after graduation.

She said:

"Nigerian nursing no follow. Life so private no one knows I spent millions in nursing school just to be earning N100k."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady mentions how much she earns as salary

@ideeituen said:

"Move into Public Health and thank me later."

@Meg said:

"100k girl, you earning oo here is 45k 50k."

@Eddy-24 said:

"Omo like me now I pray I don't end up here honestly because this school ehee."

@mmeso wealth said:

"What about we auxiliary that is earning 30_35k Omo life is not easy I'm still regretting mine upto now."

@Adaeze Nora said:

"How do you guys cope. Omo nah 250k I Dey collect ooooh am not even happy with the pay. I goo soon commot for this country."

@akum said:

"But my older friend whose daughter is in nursing school says she is highly paid and assigned a vehicle and driver to which takes her to work and take her home, says she has been given a well furnished apartment. She is in final year in school,how come you that have graduated is receiving 100k?"

@igbo_boi said:

"I tell my papa mk en gather all the money wey en for use train me for uni give me mk i go open shop. na him dey enjoy this decision pass now."

@OmoyeOkamonu said:

"God abeg o. Is it 100k monthly or weekly? Because I can’t wrap my head around it. Thats less than what a nurse earn for an 8hr shift here in canada. 100k is for 3hrs!"

@Amen Chiemeria Hyginus said:

"Please I can’t believe this, then why is everyone rushing the profession?"

@Bonnet guy said:

"Abeg I Dey study radiography hope sey Dey course go gimme money after school?

Nurse relocates to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at a hospital.

She disclosed that she is a qualified nurse but did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home.

