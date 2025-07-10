A Nigerian youth based in Spain has given netizens interesting insights into his work as a delivery guy

He noted that the major reason he works as a delivery guy is due to the tips that impressed customers give him

The young man mentioned how much tips he receives daily, and it sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian man who works in Spain as a delivery guy has disclosed online that the main reason he does the job is because of the tips customers give him.

In a TikTok post, the young man spoke about his job at length, offering some interesting insights.

How much he receives in tips

According to the Nigerian, known on TikTok as @tezax1, he makes over €300 (over N537k) from tips alone.

He said any delivery guy not making €100 (N179k) or €200 (N358k) from tips is not serious about the job. In his words:

"If you are a delivery guy and you don't earn up to €100 or €200 in a day from just tips alone, you are joking. You have not even started this job yet.

"The main reason why I do this job is because of tips. My salary, I don't even care about it because that one dey enter bank ( goes into his bank account). What is more important is what you receive in cash every day.

"I deliver to luxury homes, rich homes and middle-class homes..."

He explained how he wears an expensive perfume and uses a Richard Mille watch so that he doesn't appear poor to his customers.

He said the 'packaging' positions him well for higher tips from richer customers.

Delivery man's post stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the delivery man's post below:

Tolani said:

"Abbeg delete dis video please 🙏 you don’t disclose such thing online nau common."

NahBro said:

"For where I dey, we no dey see their faces, them dey hide behind door. most times NH maid dey open door. na maid wan tip u?"

Jerome Kingsley Capistrano said:

"Big lie. You can’t make 300€ a day from tips. Forget about what you are saying here."

Uzo Malaysia said:

"Must you show everything online don't have privacy."

Escobar nation said:

"Honestly brother its good to package well it gives more high rate to customer value."

CRACKS_🥷⚡️📊 said:

"Your secret is your power . U don start the cast yourself very soon u go get competitors."

Benny said:

"If u can afford the original of Richard Mille wrist watch ⌚️u won’t be doing delivery for 200-300€ tips even u save all ur tips and salary for 5years u won’t be able to afford the watch,so bro stay low and stop exposing yourself on social media."

Miracle said:

"That's the Igbo man in you ( business strategy ❤️) this is also called packaging the way you package yourself that's same way people will follow you."

Nigerian working as food delivery man abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared his experience working as a food delivery person in Romania.

The Nigerian man was interviewed by a White man who had run into him on the street. When asked what the best thing about his job was, the delivery man admitted it was his first experience. The Yoruba man noted that he had some difficulty in the past, but things were better for him at the moment. In his words:

"For me, I like the job because it is my first experience of this job. What I experienced for the past 2, 3, 4, 5 months, some kind of little difficulty, but anyway, I have overcome the difficulty and for now things are moving well for me."

