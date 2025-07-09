A Nigerian mum, Daramola Abiodun, saved N1,000 daily for her kids using the Safebox feature on Opay

She proudly shared the savings and the interest she earned, revealing that the money was intended for her children's December enjoyment

Abiodun encouraged others to start saving, as many shared their similar experience with the Opay Safebox

A mother named Daramola Abiodun, who had been saving N1k daily for her kids using the Safebox feature on Opay, excitedly showed off the total amount she had saved.

She stated that she had never defaulted in her savings as she opened up on the interest she had earned so far.

A mother, Daramola Abiodun, is saving N1k daily for her kids using the Safebox feature on Opay. Photo: Daramola Abiodun

On her she shared how much interest she had received and stated that the money was for children’s enjoyment in December.

She happily displayed her total savings of N151,892.23 and proof of her daily N1k payments.

The lady said:

“My save 1k daily target for my children from January is Going smoothly well. I have not defaulted, I'm so happy doing this for my children December enjoyment.

“Opay daily savings is what I'm using and so far I don earn 4k plus interest. Make nobody envy me for December o, see me discipline myself now o. Is not too late for you to start savings aswell.”

A Nigerian mum shows total earnings after saving N1,000 daily for her kids using the Safebox feature on Opay. Photo: Daramola Abiodun

Reactions trail woman’s Piggyvest interest

Odewusi Damilola said:

"Started mine last month but it’s weekly cause i don’t really have a stable source of income for now but i try to start saving from the tips my man is giving me for upkeep."

Opeyemi Adesina said:

"Yes, I'm also doing this. I did Jan to April and my husband added to the little I saved to get me a laptop for my Data Analysis training and I'm still saving up continually till December by God's grace."

Grace Amarachi Okoroafor said:

"To be sincere, this thing is good hubby started it last year against house rent for this year .Wen it was time to pay the rent we didn't really stress ourselves much because he has been saving there he just added some amount to it and it settles it . Starting my soon too once I start up something."

Oladipo Mariam Ejiwunmi-Sanusi said:

"We are on same page my sister. But am using mine to clear debt every end of the month. I know nextyear I will use it for myself by God's grace."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady used all her savings to rent a house, while an Opay customer who saved N200 daily showed the amount she received.

Lady shows her Piggyvest Interest for June 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Jennifer Onwukaike, shared her excitement over the interest she earned through the PiggyVest app in June 2025, calling it her best decision of the year.

She proudly displayed the interest payment and expressed how commercial banks, like GTB, fail to offer such benefits to their customers.

Jennifer’s Facebook post highlighted her surprise at receiving an SMS from GTB, which made her laugh, given their lack of attractive interest rates.

