Peller has raised an alarm after paying N100m for a house, saying nothing has been done since January

In a recent livestream, the TikTok star claimed that a deal was discounted because of his influencer status

Not stopping, he gave a stern warning that “war” could break out if the issue isn’t resolved swiftly

Popular TikTok content creator, Peller, has raised an alarm that he might have been scammed in a multimillion-naira house purchase deal.

In a now-viral video circulating across social media, the 19-year-old streamer disclosed that he had earlier paid a whopping N100 million as part-payment for a house allegedly valued at N300 million but discounted to N200 million due to his influencer status.

Peller explained that he was told the house would be completed shortly after his initial deposit, but months later, nothing has been done, and his requests for a refund have been met with delays and excuses.

Peller says nothing has been done since January he made a N100m payment for his new house. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Peller lamented:

“About my house, we will have a big problem. The other time, I ended the livestream because I wanted to check my house. We are having a big problem, and this will lead to war.

"I got a house that was supposed to go for ₦300m. They told me that because I am an influencer, we can do ₦200m. I paid ₦100m first, then the balance later. Since January, when I paid, till now, nothing has been done in the house. I asked them for a refund, they are saying it will take them some time.”

While Peller didn’t mention the name of the seller or real estate company, he gave a stern warning that “war” could break out if the issue isn’t resolved swiftly.

The news comes barely a week after Peller's mum went viral for showing off a building site meant for her new home, stirring massive applause from fans.

See the video here:

Netizens sympathise with Peller on his ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@TheRealTobi:

“This is sad to watch. Bro needs a solid legal team ASAP. They’re trying to chop him clean.”

@MissVeraRichie:

“Omo! This is why celebs need managers. Imagine dropping 100m without proper paperwork?”

@Lagos_lawyer:

“If the deal was verbal or without due documentation, this might be a long fight.”

@BlessingNwaBaby:

“Wahala for who dey buy house with clout! Why won’t they scam him when he’s shouting everywhere online?”

@DreyoSpeaks:

“They saw he’s young and rich and took advantage. This is why influencers need financial mentors.”

Peller warns there could be a big problem if the issue isn’t resolved swiftly. Photos: @peller089/IG.

