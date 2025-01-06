An executive chef has displayed the total amount OPay credited to her account after she embarked on target savings for months

The OPay user, who discovered the savings plan late in 2024, said she deposited N1k daily for one of her rents

On the first day of 2025, OPay credited her with the money plus interest, and the lady could not hide her joy

A Nigerian lady, Danti Fuudgirl, has taken to social media to showcase the total amount OPay paid her after she did target savings with the fintech company for some months in 2024.

In a Facebook post, the executive chef revealed she was paid the amount on the first day of 2025.

She said she discovered the OPay target savings late in 2024. Photo Credit: Danti Fuudgirl

OPay user speaks on target savings

According to Danti, she found out about OPay's target savings late in 2024 and decided to put in N1k daily.

She wanted to save for one of her rents. She said OPay deducts the money from one's account every time at a particular hour and would take double if a user doesn't have money at a given point in time.

Danti noted that OPay would charge a user for breaking the target savings and reward those who don't break theirs with interest.

After months of saving, OPay credited her with N200k, plus interest of N9k.

She encouraged people to start target savings and could get more knowledge about how it works on the app. Her Facebook post read:

"I discovered Opay Target savings late last year, I opted to saving 1k daily with them for one of my rents ..

"They just pick the money from your account every time at a particular hour you choose. If you don’t have money when it’s that hour, they will take double when next there’s money in that account.

"So today, my money was paid! plus interest 😂😂. 9k plus interest ontop the 200k.

"The thing is, if you break the savings, they will charge you money . If you don’t break it, they wil give you interest.

"So this is me encouraging You to start target savings on your opay. 200 naira, 500 naira, 100k.

"Just start. You can target for 2 months, 3months or 1 year.

"Please don’t DM me on it.

"Just go to your opay app, go to finance, you’ll see target savings. Go through it.

"It’s self explanatory."

Lady's OPay target savings return generates comments

Fonsky Daniel said:

"It's very good, though it required a lot of discipline.

"I started saving with them since July, and I withdrew yesterday.

"Today, na to go chop Fish for "Eni stores" small. 😏"

Idyjay Chops and Catering Services said:

"This is my bank till tomorrow ooo.

"Very impressive and nice to work with.

"Happy new year dear."

Estella Antai-Ukombe said:

"I have been doing piggyvest for 2 years. Their interest rate is not bad at all.

"Then i discovered moniepoint target savings. You see savings is one of the best thing anyone can do for his or herself."

Queen Anny Danny said:

"I started saving with them October, yesterday was free withdrawal day, I withdrew 84k and paid my son's school fees, opay savings is Bea💃💃💃💃💃💃💃."

Pearl Marcus said:

"Opay has so many amazing features, I’ve been using spend and save and was wowed when I checked after 6months, will definitely use this in saving for my shop rent."

Akan Uko said:

"One of the best things that has happened to me is knowing this.

"No stories, no drama."

Commy Bright said:

"This one better pass contribution wey person go carry run.

"Nice one."

Mfon Akpan said:

"Me I did not see my interest that was why I break it.

"But I will start again."

