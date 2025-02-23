A lady who got a visa to travel abroad was sent back home when she got to the airport to board her flight

She already paid for her flight and what was remaining was for her to board her flight and travel.

In a video posted on TikTok by @mslelob, said she was travelling to Italy when she was told she wouldn't be able to make the journey.

In the video, she said she got to the airport only to discover she would need a transit visa.

She said she did not do her research well, and therefore did not know that she would need a transit visa to fly to Italy.

She said the UK transit visa became necessary since her flight was going to stop over in London.

According to the lady, she cried so much and went back home to start the application for a transit visa.

She could not travel to Italy as planned despite having a Schengen visa. She called it her worst travel mistake.

Her words:

"My worst travel mistake resulted in me being sent back home from the airport. Imagine getting to the airport, bags packed and you told everyone goodbye. You get to the airport and they told you to go back home."

What is a UK transit visa?

Checks online show that some categories of people would need a transit visa if their flight is going to stop over in the UK.

According to the UK Government website:

"You might need a visa to pass through the UK in transit on your way to another country. The visa you need depends on whether you’re going through UK border control when you arrive in the UK."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady is sent back home at the airport

@ceaser said:

"If this didn't happen, you wouldn't be educating us right now."

@jacquesbotha227 said:

"The transit visa is probably the dumbest thing ever. Sorry you had to go through this."

@Lady T said:

"This is very helpful for ppl like me who has never traveled out of SA .. Hoping to start traveling soon..."

