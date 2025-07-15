A lady has announced online that she would self-deport to Nigeria after residing in the United States for seven years

She said she came into the US as an international student, and that the pathways to immigration had been so narrow

On her return to Nigeria, the young lady is not optimistic about living a good life in the West African country

A lady, @joymarkus, is self-deporting to Nigeria after seven years of residing in the United States.

After moving to the US to study at 16, the lady noted that she could not legally immigrate, despite her best efforts.

Why lady self-deported to Nigeria

According to her, the pathways available to legally reside in America have been so narrow, prompting her decision to return home.

"Self-deport with me after living in the US for seven years. I came to the US as an international student, and despite my best efforts to legally immigrate here, the pathways available have been so narrow that I have decided to return to my home country, Nigeria, which su.cks by the way.

"Today, I am gathering up books to donate to the library because I cannot bring them with me due to the luggage limit. One thing I've learned since living in the US is the secret of life, which I will share with you at the end of this video," she said in a clip posted on TikTok.

She is not optimistic about having a good life in Nigeria and voiced her concerns about it, including the possibility of getting a new job.

There were so many challenges I faced while in the US and I'm expecting a whole new set of challenges when I am back home in Nigeria. I expect that my quality of life will surely decrease when I'm outside the US.

"But moving back home will solve one problem I had here, which is uh, working at least in Nigeria, I'll probably be unemployed. Of course, being unemployed also means being broke. So, new problem."

She noted that she would miss her apartment, but expressed delight that she was able to taste independence in her early 20s. She highlighted some wins she had in America.

"Packing has been so surreal. I'm going to miss my apartment so much, but I'm glad I got a taste of independence in my early 20s. I came to the US when I was 16, all by myself, and I had to figure out a lot of things alone.

"I had a lot of firsts - My first car, first speeding ticket, etcetera. I was not able to see my family for the seven years I lived here due to immigration laws, which is sad because I would have loved to share a lot of things with them."

She reiterated her belief that she would face the harshest of conditions when she returns to Nigeria.

"My apartment has been quite messy as I have been packing, but I am also really cherishing the last couple of days I have with it. I'm expecting the worst in Nigeria. I'm not going to have access to electricity, healthcare and the internet the way I got used to in the US. But hopefully, seeing my family will console me, while I uh, bask in the misery."

Lady's self-deportation stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's self-deportation move below:

Santam72 said:

"It's not just the US, I've moved to Ireland and it's nearly impossible to legally move here as a non-eu citizen, people act like the USA is the only country that has immigration laws."

Chynyere said:

"I moved back few years ago, I love my life, I got us visa and never even used it, I travel the world but live in Nigeria. Just be positive and open minded."

Chuka Uwechia said:

"This is so sad. I too emigrated at the age of 18. I've been in the United States for decades. I would love to leave the US but its very hard to do. Nigeria is not an option. Maybe Ghana, Rwanda etc."

001Billzz said:

"Nigeria is WORSE! At the moment. No jobs, salary for a federal employee monthly starts from $50. No electricity, no good roads, cost of living is over the roof!.. I’ll advise u do what u have to do to survive over there or u relocate to a better country but if u have the capital to start up a new business u are good to go!"

Mr.Okey said:

"Sweetie Nigeria is not a 3rd world don't get caught up with the narative. You will get employment you will have electricity and everything negative you are filling will be a thing of the past after you get home. I have lived in both countries and will pick Nigeria any day anytime."

Mr_fabbie said:

"Omo iya mi dey come home. There are a lot of opportunities in Nigeria the country is still greatly underdeveloped which means it is the wild Wild West and the dream of making it can still happen. You just have to be strategic in your choices. Don’t think about employment think about how you can start something for yourself."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Trump had launched an app allowing illegal immigrants in the US to self-deport.

US resident deports herself to Mexico

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who had lived in the US for 36 years had deported herself to Mexico.

In what is called self-deportation, the woman left America voluntarily due to fear of being harassed, arrested or detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

She made the difficult decision to leave the US to protect her children. She left by crossing the border and then flew into Mexico City through the TIJ International Airport.

