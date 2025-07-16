Mary Remmy Njoku cried out on social media as she questioned the authenticity of medications sold in Nigeria

The actress narrated how a medication she bought from a renowned pharmaceutical store was ineffective compared to the one bought abroad

Mary Njoku called on NAFDAC to address this issue, stating that it is a serious public health risk that should not be overlooked

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has sparked fresh concerns about the quality of medications sold in Nigeria, following a troubling experience with a widely available pharmaceutical product.

In a recent Instagram post on July 15, the 40-year-old movie star revealed that she fell ill with food poisoning while working on a movie set and used a locally purchased version of Imodium, a common anti-diarrheal drug. Despite taking the medication consistently for three days, she reported no relief from her symptoms.

However, she noted that the situation took a dramatic turn when her husband returned from abroad with the same drug, this time sourced outside Nigeria.

According to Njoku, the imported version worked within 5 minutes, prompting her to question the effectiveness and authenticity of drugs sold in Nigerian pharmacies.

The actress described the experience as part of a larger pattern, where locally available medications often fail to perform as expected compared to their imported counterparts.

She called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to urgently investigate the matter, describing it as a serious public health risk.

She wrote:

"Nigerian medications are losing their potency!!!!!

What exactly are we being sold in Nigeria? What's going on with our drugs?

Imagine taking medication, believing you'll get better. And then dying from something completely treatable, simply because the drugs didn't work.

Ha!!! NAFDAC HELP!!!"

She added:

"Let me share a recent experience: I had a bit of food poisoning on a set. Sent a staff to buy Imodium from the arguably one of the biggest pharmacy chains in Nigeria. A medication I’ve used many times before. I took it for three days straight, and nothing changed. The symptoms didn’t stop.

Then my husband returned from a trip and gave me a tiny tablet of the same Imodium. This time from abroad. I took it, and within five minutes, my stomach calmed down. Just five minutes! @nafdac_ng

This isn’t my first time noticing this kind of difference in both locally and imported drugs sold in Nigeria. So I have to ask: What exactly are we being sold in Nigeria? What’s going on with our drugs? This is a public health risk and @nafdac_ng must take it seriously. This is dangerous! @nafdac_ng."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Mary Njoku's post

The comment section of the post was filled with reactions from netizens who reasoned in the same direction as Mary Njoku, with some sharing their experience.

Legit.ng spotted some comments:

personified_26 wrote:

I used a postinor my husband got. I am pregnant with twins 🫢

officialblessingnwankwo1 commented:

Nafdac died with Dora Akunyili😢

iamefejoy averred:

And that is why my family and I cook our own meds

_chinwendum stated:

It's heat breaking honestly. The fear of going into pharmacy now is high. Treated malaria two weeks ago only got wake up todY with this headache. I decided to run test and guess😂😂😂,, malaria is 2++

