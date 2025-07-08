A man who was born to a US soldier has been deported from the country by the administration of President Donald Trump

The man, identified as Jermaine Thomas, was born to a US citizen serving in the US Army based in Germany

His father is originally from Jamaica, while his mother was born in Kenya, but he has now been shipped to Jamaica

A man born to an American citizen has been deported from the country by the Donald Trump administration.

The man was born to an American soldier who was serving in the US military base in Germany in 1986.

US deports son of American soldier to Jamaica. Photo credit: CNN and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to reporting by CNN, his father became a naturalised US citizen in 1984 and had served in the US Army for at least 10 years.

When they returned from Germany to the US in 1989, Thomas was listed in documents as a permanent resident in America. He was three then, and he was listed as a Jamaican in the forms filed back then.

He was shocked when he was deported, and he said it was hard to put what happened in words.

He told CNN:

“It’s too hard to put in words. I just think to myself, this can’t really be happening. Jamaica is “not a bad place. It’s just not the place for me. I don’t belong here.”

However, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described Thomas as a criminal.

She said:

“A violent, criminal illegal alien from Jamaica” who “spent nearly two decades posing a significant threat to public safety. Dangerous criminal aliens like Mr. Thomas have no place in American communities."

Thomas acknowledges that he has committed some crimes and said that situations of life forced him into it.

He told CNN:

He said he was “put in situations in life where, you know, your hand’s forced to survive one way or another.”

Why Thomas was deported

Court rulings determined that Thomas was deportable since he was not considered a US citizen based on where he was born.

It was determined that a US military base in Germany did not qualify as a US territory.

Also, he could not claim citizenship because his father had not yet spent 10 years in the US as of the time of his birth.

Since the 2016 court ruling, Thomas has stayed in the US and reported to the immigration office regularly until he was told to stop reporting.

He said:

“I’d like for all those serving any branch of government service to know that this can happen to their children when they pass away, after putting their lives on the line for this country."

The administration of Donald Trump steps up the deportation of people illegally living in America. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis.

Source: Getty Images

Visas types for travelling to America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US, as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng