A man who is from Mexico has voluntarily deported himself from the United States of America after living there for 22 years

The man, Julio, is an undocumented immigrant married to a US citizen, and they have three children together

However, when the Donald Trump administration stepped up its immigration crackdown, the family decided to leave the US

A Mexican man who arrived in the United States at the age of 11 has voluntarily deported himself.

The 33-year-old man, identified as Julio, has lived in the US for 22 years and even married an American citizen.

Julio decided to voluntarily leave the US over fear of ICE. Photo credit: CNN and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

His wife, Sasha, is following him to Mexico alongside their three children as the family cannot live apart.

Sasha and her three children are American citizens, while her husband, Julio, is an undocumented immigrant who crossed into the US to live with his parents at the age of 11.

Why Julio and his wife are leaving America

He had no idea what it meant to be an undocumented immigrant until he wanted to go to school, where he had hoped to study and pursue a career in paediatrics.

That was when he realised there was a problem with his status in USA. The family lives in Pittsburgh, where he met his wife.

They have been married for seven years. The family admit that they have always been afraid that Julio would be deported in each administration, beginning with Barack Obama.

The arrival of Donald Trump raised their fears as they began hearing stories of people being rounded up and sent to strange countries.

That was when they decided to voluntarily leave the US. Julio couldn't have left alone because he and his wife, and his children are closely attached.

Under Donald Trump's immigration policy, self-deportation is allowed. It means voluntarily leaving the US before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would arrest one and throw them into detention facilities.

Julio's wife, Sasha, said:

“It’s not even the risk of deportation … because it was a risk during Obama and it was a risk during Biden that he would be deported and honestly, at that point, we had already come to terms with that. The fear is no longer being deported; the fear is being attacked while we’re still here or our kids being pulled out of school or him not coming home from work. And then if he does get picked up, it’s being taken to a detention center and us never knowing about it. I can see myself in that, and I don’t want us to wait until we’re in the same situation."

But Julio said he can't leave his children and wife in the US. The decision to self-deport meant they were going to follow him, despite the fact that they are American citizens.

Julio said:

“Everything we do, we do together, and we always make the best out of it. Rolling a dice will be staying here. That would be rolling a dice. Playing with my life, playing with my kids’ life, play with my wife’s life. That would be a gamble. I’m taking a certain win on this one for sure. Definitely a certain win in the sense of back to the roots, back to the family for once after 20-some years. And I get to bring my own family, my own history, my own dream, my own story.”

The family have since arrived in Mexico where they are starting a new life, per CNN.

Julio is an undocumented immigrant while his wife, Sasha is an American citizen. Photo credit: CNN.

Source: UGC

Lady deported from America immediately after arrival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman was in tears after she was deported from the United States, even before she had the chance to enter the country.

The lady who was seen weeping in a viral video travelled to the US for a business event, but she won't be able to participate anymore.

According to her, she was asked to leave the country after she was detained for several hours at the airport upon arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng