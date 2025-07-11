A young man shared his experience of obtaining a UK student visa in just three months on TikTok

He shared how he applied to multiple universities and chose the most affordable option, sharing their requirements

Many who came across the post reacted as he shared how he received his visa three days after applying

A man opened up about how he got his United Kingdom student visa in 3 months.

He shared the step-by-step process from his application phase till he got the visa.

A young man shares his experience of obtaining a UK student visa in just three months. Photo: @thereal_daren

Source: TikTok

In a post by @thereal_daren on TikTok, the young man said he applied to many universities and they accepted him, but he went for the cheapest.

He stated that the university asked him to send 50% of his tuition so they could send his confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) document, which he would use for his visa application.

The man said he got his visa after three days of applying:

“After applying online to the vfs global center for the visa and uploading all my documents, I got a scheduled appointment date. I went to the visa application center for my biometrics—no interview, nothing stressful. Then just 3 days later... the visa was out!”

He also listed the documents he used for his visa application.

See his step-by-step process here:

Reactions trail man’s UK student visa process

@J.K SLICK said:

"For conformation of acceptance letter if and individual is going on loan would the lender send all the money once of still 50% before the letter is approved and if it's loan that covers tuition and living expenses would someone still have to provide bank statement when applying for the visa or just the loan disbursement letter?"

@Edem said:

"The tuition fees in the UK is so expensive I’ve received several admissions but due to the tuition fees im stuck."

@Fave said:

"Pls wats the name of ur school ? And from how many GPA do they accept ?"

@Tuari Kay said:

"If your POF is just enough for all that is required including proposed living expenses, can anything else hinder your visa?"

@Legend Victor said:

"I'm just starting to apply recently and I don't have an offer yet, do you think I can still make it this September?"

@Happy_smile said:

"Congratulations and thanks for the information I will use this sound after traveling before October,2025. Pls congratulate me in advance everyone."

@that Ac guy said:

"I have been trying to do it myself I want to enter Malaysia with student visa but the issue is sponsor and proof of funds,how do I go about it without involving any agent I have my money myself."

A man shares how he got his UK student visa. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

