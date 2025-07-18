A man who flew on an Air India plane before the crash shared his experience after booking a first-class ticket

A man who flew on an Air India plane before the crash shares his experience after booking a first-class ticket. Photo: TikTok/@techleet, Getty Images/Abdul Munaff

In a video on his TikTok page, @techleet shared how he felt about the food and what he noticed about the first-class experience on the plane.

Air India passenger shares observation about food

He said he boarded the flight at the Delhi International Airport, sharing his experience from checking in to flying.

The man said:

“The checking in process was very smooth and efficient and I had a staff member assigned to escortt me round the airport.”

He then complained that the Air India airline didn’t have a dedicated lounge for its first-class passengers.

Speaking of the food served at the lounge, he said:

“The food looked clean initially, but once I cut into my chicken, I realised they were serving raw chicken, which was totally unacceptable.”

After boarding the plane, the man added:

“The crew is very friendly and warm onboard but as you can see, the product is extremely tired and old. More concerning was the fact that they had only juice and soft drink on board, as alcohol was not served on domestic route.”

When asked how much he paid for the trip in the comments, he said:

“I paid $1 per mile for this flight when Air France La premiere is about $1.38 or Lufthansa first is $0.88, I would say it’s pretty over priced for what I got.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail passenger’s experience on Air India plane

@negromario said:

"marinated chicken can appear pink after cooking. happens often with brined poultry."

@PRINCEADAM said:

"Flying air India is def a choice."

@christian._302 said:

"People talking about the crash as if that somehow absolves the airline from criticism ab their actual product? Life goes on."

Air India flight 171 crashes moments after takeoff on June 12, 2025. Photo: @sam_panthaky

A month after the Air India plane crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

Plane crash sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

