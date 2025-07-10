A Nigerian mother in the UK shared why she left her two-year-old son behind in Nigeria after visiting

In a TikTok video, the woman explained the reasons she took her son to Nigeria and who she left him with

She opened up about the only regret she had about her decision, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the video

A Nigerian mother in the United Kingdom shared why she left her son behind in her home country after visiting.

She stated that she visited Nigeria and stayed for three weeks, but when she was returning to the UK, she left her two-year-old son behind.

In a video by @that_theatre_nurse_ on TikTok, the woman mentioned why she left her son with her mother-in-law in Nigeria and returned to the UK.

She mentioned that the reason she left her son in the UK was to help him socialise, since he failed to do so in the United Kingdom.

The woman said:

“One of the reasons I took him to Nigeria was because I needed him to socialise. You guys know how it was very difficult for me to put him in nursery. We literally struggled. Anytime we go to the nursery, he cries. He doesn’t concentrate and was not socialising with other kids.”

She added that the only regret she had about taking her son to Nigeria was the mosquitoes that bit him and left marks on his skin.

The woman also stated that she kept her son within 180 days, knowing fully well that her mother-in-law would bring him back to the UK after his stay.

Watch the video below:

Reaction as UK-based woman leaves son in Nigeria

@Baby bre said:

"I took my almost two years old son to Nigeria last week so he can improve in his speech development and social life and I can say is the best decision I ever made am beginning to see the result already I will go pick him up after 3 months."

@Rita said:

"I thought leaving him in Nigeria was absurd but after a while I came to realise is from a place of love. See how active he is now and communicating fluently. Will i leave my son in Nigeria?….still No…."

@harleemah said:

"Mosquito? hmmmm. I fear Mosquito back home that despite we hardly have them,I don't allow my kids to sleep without Mosquito net.When traveling to home town,I have Mosquito nets we travel with...Welcome back son."

@Kate said:

"That’s a good decision sis. I discover kids her don’t socialise easily and that delay speech as well to some kids. God bless you."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

UK-based nurse plans permanent return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the UK shared her excitement about returning permanently to Nigeria, with just a few days left in the UK.

The lady, a nurse, expressed her happiness about why she looked forward to returning to Nigeria.

In a video, she revealed her daily countdown and the overwhelming task of packing her life into boxes.

