IVD and Blessing CEO recently appeared on The Honest Bunch podcast, where they spoke candidly about their relationship and personal struggles

During the interview, IVD claimed that his ex-in-laws had kidnapped his children and denied him access to them for several years

He also made a heartfelt promise to Blessing CEO, a statement that sparked numerous reactions from fans who watched the recording

Nigerian businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, and his partner, Blessing Okoro (aka Blessing CEO), recently appeared on The Honest Bunch podcast, where they opened up about their relationship, marriage plans, and past traumas.

In the video interview, IVD spoke candidly about the challenges he faced following the death of his wife.

He revealed that his late wife's family allegedly kidnapped their five children and denied him access to them for over three years.

He recalled how someone informed him that his in-laws had come to take his life, and he was left shocked by the revelation.

According to IVD, he has not seen his children in years and has no idea how they are faring. He described the period following his wife's death as hitting “ground zero” and said he deliberately maintained a low profile, stating, "Nobody has heard from me in the last three years."

IVD Gushes Over Blessing CEO

Turning to his relationship with Blessing CEO, who once controversially claimed she could “take lives just to have a man”, IVD described her as his “wife-to-be.”

He praised her for bringing him peace, saying he had never experienced such calm in a relationship.

The car dealer also stated that he could never cheat on her, adding that they both have access to each other’s passwords, highlighting the level of trust they share.

About IVD's late wife

IVD lost his wife in a tragic fire incident that occurred in their home a few years ago.

The aftermath was marred by allegations of domestic violence and a long-running feud with his late wife's family. His latest appearance alongside Blessing CEO has reignited public interest in his personal life.

See the video here:

What fans said about IVD, Blessing CEO

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@iam_naya1 said:

"Na with second woman dem dey feel peace. Make Una no worry they think others are better than their wives of many years till Dey fully marry and wife them."

@olowobnm reacted:

"I just Dey laugh."

@miztaval_o commented:

"Easier said than Done, we dey wait for , its too early for this , Until Una marry and live for Years happily without Fight, then we can agree. All d best to una."

@__vidajames wrote:

"Okey the internet doesn’t forget we go still find this video later."

@angelbkhalifa49 stated:

"I love dem both but Why this guy talk say he will never cheat ??? The internet dey wait for you."

