A man has shared the unexpected outcome of his job interview after he played a gospel song along the way

He joked about the devil trying him, and his TikTok post triggering people to share their experiences after trusting God for something

People encouraged him, saying that being a believer also means trusting God when things don't go as expected

A man who played a gospel song on his way to a job interview has shared what happened.

He shared a video on TikTok taken while he was on a moving bus.

Man's disappointing job interview experience

He had hoped that playing a gospel song along the way might give him a stroke of luck. However, he did not get the job.

Words overlaid on his video read:

"POV: You played gospel music the whole way to the interview just to not get hired."

The jobseeker remarked that the devil was trying him.

Mixed reactions trail man's job-hunting experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's job search experience below:

Nnennaya said:

"Being a believer is still trusting God when things don’t go as planned. Still believing in Him regardless of anything.. Being thankful in all situations. God has a better job for you, believe and thank Him for what is to come. Shallom."

Ms Matumba ✨ said:

"You can fail numerous times even when you're praying but that does not mean that he isn't hearing you. just Micah 7:7."

Swabulah Appa said:

"Even as a doctor finding a job is not easy sometimes you feel like crying."

faithossai266 said:

"My dear .. trust me , something beta is coming.. talking from experience.. Everything worketh together for good to them dat love God regardless."

marythedesciple said:

"Trust I know how it feels. Fasted 3 days and night praying over the job and not get hired. But I never lost hope because a year after that what he blessed me with,,was far more greater and I’m grateful that I obeyed and trusted my life in his hands."

Sofyne said:

"Rejection sometimes means it’s not yours🙂🙂 but skills precedes belief inside dia kwa."

Rachel said:

"I went to pray at the mountain Saturday then that next day I woke up with big trust in God.Yk what hr called me and said they can’t pay me anymore so they gonna let me go.The heartbreak the betrayal I was so angry with God I bought alcohol drank it just to spite him."

aimie said:

"Just remembered when I was on a prayer program, prayed on my way to the embassy and still got rejected 😭😂 anyway I learnt that God's timing is always different and perfect."

