A young Nigerian man said he dressed in a suit for his cleaning job interview in the United Kingdom

The Nigerian youth was in disbelief over the outcome of the interview and shared it online with his followers

The toilet cleaning job interview outcome got many people talking, with some sharing their experiences

An Anambra indigene who moved to the UK has shared his marvelling job hunting experience online.

The young man, identified as @third_son on TikTok, said he wore a suit for his cleaning job interview.

The young man dressed in suit for the UK cleaning job interview. Photo Credit: @third_son

Source: TikTok

According to @third_son, the job requires him to wash toilets. Quite to his surprise, the Nigerian youth said he was rejected.

The unhappy job seeker played the race card as he expressed displeasure over the rejection. He wrote on TikTok:

"I still can't believe I dressed like this for a cleaning job interview which requires washing toilets and still got rejected.

"Wetin blacks do white."

The young man dressed in a suit for his UK job interview. Photo Credit: @third_son

Source: TikTok

He shared a picture of his white shirt on black trousers with a black tie outfit, which he supposedly wore for the job interview.

Mixed reactions trailed his post, with many encouraging him not to give up.

People encourage UK job seeker

Mr_White said:

"You will get a better job my brother 🙏. Stay strong and positive."

Big VIC🇳🇬🇳🇿 said:

"Bro keep the faith, you'll get the right job for you, na so so rejection email I de get until I get 3 job offers,na me come select the one I want."

Lumis said:

"It may be a disqualifying factor sometimes because they see you are too qualified.

"Also, even though it's a cleaning job, did you look at the colour codes.

"What to clean first and last, etc."

babani661 said:

"You gave them the impression you have higher qualifications and may not stay on the job for long. So mostly they will recruit folks they believe will stay in longer. Sorry."

walebaba05 said:

"It has nothn to do with ethnicity. your good day wld come..I worked in a kitchen washing plates, cleaning, also did labourer on site, worked in warehouse, I'm now an administrator with NHS enjoying."

Empire⚜️⚜️said:

"Bro no panic this one close🥺another one go open BELIEVE."

SOROM KELECHUKWU said:

"You know everyone need to pass this struggle of life to be able to tell a story✨. Just trust in God you will have a huge story of success to tell."

BENJAMIN🐻‍❄️ said:

"Don’t worry bro, the rejected stone will become the corner stone, you shall triumph."

