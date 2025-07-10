A heartbroken man has made public the unpleasant message he received from his mother on WhatsApp

He said no one knows he reads the message every morning and cries like a baby, but still shows up with a smile

People were moved after reading the WhatsApp message, with some recounting their sad family stories

A man has expressed sadness on TikTok over the kind of message his mum sent him on WhatsApp.

He posted the WhatsApp message for his followers to see.

"I post this here to just document. I know I will be proud of myself someday," he wrote.

Words overlaid on his TikTok video, in which he shed tears, explained that he reads the message from his mum every morning and weeps like a child, but still shows up online with a smile.

"Life is so private.

"No one knows I read this text every morning and cry like a small baby but still show up here wearing a smile."

The message his mum sent him read:

"You don't have me as your mother and don't post me."

In his response, he acknowledged her message and apologised. He didn't give a back story to what triggered her message.

View the message below:

Mixed reactions trail message from man's mum

Faith Elephas said:

"Life so private i blocked my siblings and my mum because hatred, jealousy and back bitting was running through the family. All I remember is "utakuwa chokora na hakuna mtu ata kusaidia" I'm not rich but I'm not suffering. It's God."

Damah Peace said:

"I was chased away in 2023 became a street kid this Yr God helped me though no job yet but I moved from streets, someone bless me with a job please."

Miss toxic said:

"I can relate... That's my dad though he never say it but actions talks .thanks to TikTok imenifunza mengi hugs 🫂 dear one."

Zonzo said:

"It's very rare that a mother can just wake up and say that. For the 1st time I am asking "what did you say or do". My 27yrs old sont has treated me soo badly during the past year that I was at the verge of disowning him. He recently went AWOL at work for 19 days and reached out to me. I am the one who saved his job while his friends and family members turned their backs on him."

Abuba said:

"My own mother knelt down and called her neighbors to throw me out of her house telling them that I am not her daughter and she doesn't know me. Prayer is the key. Today, we are friends. May the same God change your story in Jesus mighty name."

allan_ said:

"You don't know how much power you have now after being disowned, You are free to do anything to succeed. You just need to do you."

Perpetual 🤗❤️ said:

"🥹🥹🥹🥹My love you're strong ....in whatever situation I'll always be there for you .. .I'll love you forever ❤️❤️🥹🥹...I'll be by your side even if everyone is against you ...I treasure you my man."

Audrey ludovica Caria said:

"This my mom last year until today 😭😭😭😭 she doesn't talk to me ,yet am the one who is paying her bills."

