A Nigerian man has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way an undisclosed person applied for a job at his workplace

He posted a screenshot of the mail he received from the applicant and wondered why a graduate will apply for a job in such a manner

Massive reactions trailed his post shared via the X app as netizens shared their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man has criticised a job applicant over his 'terrible' approach in applying for a vacant position.

The man expressed his disappointment with the manner in which the individual applied for a position at his workplace.

Man displays job seeker's application mail

The post, shared by @victoradeleye on the X app, showed a screenshot of an email from the applicant.

In the email, the applicant had attached a copy of CV with a brief description that read:

"Kindly find the attached of my cv."

The boss questioned the applicant's expectations of receiving a positive response given the unprofessional approach.

In his words:

"I saw this mail earlier and was asking myself why a graduate will apply for a job like this and still hope to get positive feedback. Is it a knowledge gap? Now that JAMB has reduced cut off to universities to 150, let’s not act surprised when we start seeing things worse than this. It’s high time we started lowering our expectations. We can’t average people and expect a magic revolution."

Reactions trail job seeker's mail

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Jonathan said:

"Lmaoooo man was probably bored and wanted to try his luck even if na Ai wey you no like you go even still read something."

Pholu wrote:

"There’s an apparent knowledge gap. Not so many people know that looking for a job is a joint venture in itself hence their poor disposition to it. Feels a tad bit unrealistic to credit to uni."

Nyen said:

"I send better ones and I don't get any response back."

Joy Tech baby reacted:

“The attached of my” arghh As howw Wow."

Adeleye added:

"The guy no try at all."

Omotolani said:

"Why do you want to stress me just gimme the job and lemme resume work abeg."

@Morgen added:

"I went to an event, spoke to the manager for the job, he said I'd definitely get an interview since he's interested with me, jobs started in February and didn't hear about that interview."

Becky_xle said:

"Once a job requirement is getting too much, I just quit. The last time I did 1 min video, I didn’t get the job y’all que sera sera jare."

Source: Legit.ng