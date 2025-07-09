A Nigerian man has motivated internet users to have a savings culture by displaying his OPay savings balance

He encouraged people to make use of any of the available savings platforms, noting that no amount is too small to save

He noted that when people might face financial difficulty in January 2026 because of their December 2025 spending, this saving would come through for him and others doing the same

A man, Yusuf Sakariyahu, has proudly displayed his OPay savings balance on Facebook to motivate people.

He questioned netizens if netizens began using the OPay Safebox and other reliable saving platforms to save money after his post on savings on January 1.

Man encourages people to start saving money

Encouraging people to start saving, Yusuf stated that no amount was too small to get started, adding that one just needs to be consistent and disciplined while at it.

His OPay saving balance showed a total of N232,371, which he said was the result of what he has saved so far in 2025.

He prayed God would help him to see it through to the end of the year, reiterating that it is never too late to start saving, even though the year was in its second quarter.

Yusuf said these savings would come in handy by January 2026, when people might face financial difficulty because of their December 2025 spending. His Facebook post read:

"OPay SAFEBOX.

"Let me use this to motivate you.

"Do you guys remember the post I made about Opay SAFEBOX on the 1st of January this year?

"Are you making use of it or any other savings platform?

"Are you using all your money to ball or putting something aside for emergency needs?

"It's never too late to get started.

"No amount is too small, all you have to do is be consistent and be discipline while at it.

"This is the result of what I have been able to achieve so far and I pray for God to let me be able to see it through to the end of the year.

"Today is 1st of June. Start saving something even if it's just ₦200 daily, trust me, it will come in handy at the end of the day and it will inspire you to do more.

"By January next year when people would be complaining about the long days and delayed salaries after balling in December, this savings would give you an edge over others and would allow you to start the year on a soft note.

"GET STARTED, TODAY."

Yusuf Sakariyahu's OPay Safebox experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Abdulhameed Halimah said:

"I got to know about it the day I saw ur post and I actually started it that day but I was unable to do daily, I just sent in money any time I have.

"Thanks for sharing it."

Olatunji Confidence Abduljeleel said:

"From 1k i increased mine to 2k. June ending na my next withdrawal but i no want ko ma lor beeeeee."

Omo Iya Ibeji said:

"Funny thing is as I was reading this post, the money I requested to be withdrawn just entered now. Ọmọ the way I dey save this year ehn, be like this year ńa my year.. 😂"

Eniola Adebola Gold said:

"Yes, I started it the day I read your post.mine is close to this too."

Olatoye Adisa Ajibola said:

"This is mine since February and it’s still going till November."

Idowu Victor Oluwanifemi said:

"It was your post that made me start.. I started January 21st.. And here is the progress so far.

"Thank you so much for the push 🙌🏾."

Toluwani Samuel Mauton said:

"OPay Safebox helped me a lot. The last withdrawal I made from it was used to purchase the Piano🎹 I have been longing to own.

"I can't trade OPay for anything else.

"My only challenge is that, their interest rate is VERY LOW.🤌🏻"

