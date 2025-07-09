A Nigerian lady named Joseph Chioma Treasure shared her savings success using the Opay Safebox feature

She proudly displays her total interest, which was earned without making any withdrawals for months

Joseph revealed her previous challenges with other savings apps and praised Opay for its simplicity and ease of use, sparking reactions

A lady named Joseph Chioma Treasure, who had been saving using the Safebox feature on Opay, excitedly showed off her total interests.

She said that she hadn’t made any withdrawals since she started saving on the app for months.

Lady using Opay to save displays interest she earned without withdrawing for months. Photo: Facebook/Joseph Chioma Treasure

Source: TikTok

On her Facebook page, she shared when she started saving with Opay, describing her blissful experience.

She happily displayed her total interest of N23,567.98 she had earned so far.

The lady said:

“I started saving with OPay safe box late last year, and I haven't place withdrawal. When I was looking for saving apps, people recommended piggy vest, I tried it but it was difficult for me to navigate it. I got to know about opay safe box and it has been bliss.

“See the amount of interest I've received so far, imagine I'm just putting the the money in one account without saving it, where I for see this interest. Start saving ooo. It'll make you to be financially disciplined.”

A lady who uses Opay Safebox for her savings has excitedly displayed how much interest she has earned. Photo: Joseph Chioma Treasure

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail woman’s Opay Safebox interest

Adaobi Opara said:

"Nice. For how many months savings? Make I know whether I go try. I got 9k+interest from piggy for 1month."

Adonai Eveso said:

"23k gain for one year! They're lost of businesses that will give you ×20 of that amount within a year."

Livinus Amos Obinnaya said:

"You are just finding out?? Opay is the best when it comes to savings, even banking sef."

Folashade Akinbobola said:

"Yea it has helped me save too I get target for a saving amount every month

Kelechi Nelson said:

"I'm just scared of this fintech companies. I use moniepoint and palm pay but I don't put in huge amount in them."

Livinus Amos Obinnaya said:

"I started using opay right from when the company started newly, then it was just an app where you put in money to buy things from the online stores in the app, including food, that was 2019, it was after they had so many customers and gained peoples trust that they upgraded into banking and since then it has been good all the way, no issues at all."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady used all her savings to rent a house, while an Opay customer who saved N200 daily showed the amount she received.

Mother saving N1k daily shows Opay interest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum, Daramola Abiodun, saved N1,000 daily for her kids using the Safebox feature on Opay.

She proudly shared the savings and the interest she earned, revealing that the money was intended for her children's December enjoyment.

Abiodun encouraged others to start saving, as many shared their similar experience with the Opay Safebox.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng