A Nigerian man has reportedly sold the baby items donated to his children after his wife passed on during delivery

The man was said to have received baby items worth N5 million through a donor, but he instead chose to sell them

His wife gave birth to twins, but one of them is reportedly dead as a result of his not buying medication worth N10,000

A man has reportedly sold the baby items that were donated to him to use and take care of his twins.

According to the story, the man's wife gave birth to twins but died afterwards, leaving only him to care for the children.

The man reportedly sold things donated to his twins by kind Nigerians. Photo credit: Real Upper Pikin and Getty Images/ Tetra Images.

Kindhearted Nigerians donated things to the man through Real Upper Pikin to support him in caring for the children.

However, instead of using the donations to care for the two babies, he reportedly sold everything for N1.2 million.

According to the video posted on X by The Benin Blogger, the items he got were worth at least N5 million.

Speaking in the viral video, the man said the woman who bought the items from him had only paid about N200,000 to him.

When asked to show the person who bought the baby items from him, the man was hesitant.

Reactions as man reportedly sells things donated to baby

@Bookwormzinny said:

"You guys are just handling the guy gently and looking at him, he is a criminal and should face real justice by taking this matter to the court properly and seek justice because he killed both the wife and the babe and law should take its cause. Meanwhile, stop withdrawal period."

@papa_Aihenfo said:

"If I'm Upperpikin Husband ehnnn, I go for don rebuked her and ban her from this charitable course oooh. She can epp from a very far distance with long invisible spoon. Because she never strong reach financially and spiritually to dey involved in all these unnecessary situations."

@UcheJohnOlisa said:

"Something wey una go shift camera go one side small make hand touch this man. Tell market women wetin happen and leave am to them like 1hour."

@glo4reel said:

"Gifting the child(ren) such donations should have been closely monitored thereafter. The lesson here is; never allow emotions to becloud your sense of reasoning in almsgiving. She rushed into doing this, hence the result. "It takes two to tango."

@CynthiaIgobah said:

"Make Una remove camera tear am one dirty mannerless slap he go talk. Make Una stain that him white abeg."

@essien_mic76930 said:

"Person wey them for done light slap 👋 make home eye clear if na Abuja them for done mount am very well."

