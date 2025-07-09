A Nigerian man who lives in the UK has said he will never relocate to his home country to live permanently

In a video interview, which sparked reactions on TikTok, the man said his friends who tried to relocate regretted it

According to the man, his lifestyle and that of Nigerians are not the same and he prefers the UK where he lives

A Nigerian man who resides in the UK has said he won't return to his home country to live on a permanent basis.

The man shared his views in a video, which is attracting different comments on TikTok.

Man based in the UK says he can only come to Nigeria for holidays. Photo credit: TikTok/@91productionsuk and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to the man who spoke in a video posted by @91productionsuk, he can only come to Nigeria to spend his holidays, but not to live permanently.

The man said he can't return to live in Nigeria because his lifestyle is not the same as that of Nigerians.

He said some of his friends who tried to relocate to live in Nigeria permanently regretted the decision.

His words:

"I can only go to Nigeria on holidays. I cannot relocate permanently. Because my ways are different from the ways of typical Nigerians. You see, some of my friends that tried to relocate permanently are back here. A lot of them were duped. A lot of them didn't go far. Thank God their wives stayed behind. The wives wanted them to go and settle before they leave UK but they are all here."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man vows to remain in UK

@femi said:

"He already said his ways are different. Allow him enjoy his retirement in a care home."

@Chinedu Okechukwu Ukandu said:

"I tried twice to relocate permanently but only wasted all my money. Nigeria is not a functional place. Nothing is functional. Simply Hellfire."

@Tom said:

"You cannot relocate to Nigeria and still be acting like you were there on holiday. Reason many people got it wrong. You need your own house , cars and minimum of two incomes before you relocate back to Nigeria. Also stay away from social life( like parties) in your first 2 years."

@inog803 said:

"Relocating back home in old age is hard!!! If you did not invest well in your old age, it's impossible. Old age is not the time to start building houses etc... Especially this obsession of having a farm!!! ... many people have lost all their money... now their children have to look after them."

@Lauren Daji said:

"It’s nothing about your ways are different. You didn’t plan well. You had no plan. I go to Nigeria a lot for holidays. Last year we made a ‘5 year plan’ to relocate to Nigeria. 2029 is our year to make Nigeria our permanent home."

Lady regrets returning to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady stated that she regrets moving back to Nigeria with her parents when she was a child.

According to photos she posted online, she and her parents lived abroad before they returned to Nigeria.

But she said her father died, and they had to move to Nigeria, but looking back, she cherished the life she had over there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng