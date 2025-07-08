A Nigerian lady has made public the amount OPay paid her in July as interest for saving money via its Safebox feature

The businesswoman had advocated that people save their money in banks, as it was more secure than the traditional means of giving it to someone

She expressed excitement that the total interest she would receive by December would be enough to buy a goat, rice, and other things

A lady, Judith Doosuur Antsah, who had been saving her money with the OPay Safebox feature, has excitedly shown off the interest she was paid on July 1.

Judith, in a Facebook post, recalled how she had encouraged people to save their money in banks instead of giving it to an individual, but was told by some people that it was a sign of indiscipline on her part.

A lady says she saves her money via OPay Safebox. Photo Credit: Judith Doosuur Antsah

Source: Facebook

How much OPay paid lady as interest

Judith noted that one of the beauties of saving money in banks is that it comes with interest.

She expressed delight that the total interest OPay would credit her from now till December would be enough to purchase a goat, rice and other items.

From the screenshot she displayed, OPay paid her interest of N9,106 on the first day of July.

Judith did not, however, disclose how much she saves monthly using the OPay saving feature.

She wrote:

"The other day, I talked about doing adashi/Ajo with your banks. At least, your bank will not runaway with your adashi money by December.

"But some of you said you aren't disciplined enough to save by yourself. The good thing about doing adashi with your bank is that, they also give you interest which is a plus.

"₦9,106.88 interest received on my safebox this morning. The interest I will gather till December is enough to buy goat, rice and many orishirishi.

"Before you people will come and start telling me how piggyvest et Al gives 30% plus, I am not interested. Thank you."

A lady gets N9,106 as interest for saving her money with OPay Safebox. Photo Credit: Judith Doosuur Antsah

Source: Facebook

Lady's OPay Safebox experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's OPay Safebox experience below:

Gladys Akibhor said:

"I check my own.

"I use am the save rate for next year."

Sam Fidelis Aseer said:

"But I asked you the other time you made this same post about how it's done but you didn't respond.I dropped chat in your DM yet there's no response till today."

Kikelomo Babatunde said:

"I am currently saving 100k with monies point monthly. I pray the will give me interest."

Ijeoma Eucharia Ndife said:

"I do this too with opay, it's the best for me, I have enough interest to help by December time."

Okorie Janet Nnenna said:

"No body love Opay reach me Biko.... I dey receive better interest on all of thier packages."

Rose Ihotu Ogidi said:

"Have getting such notification.

"From opay fa, I didn't know about this so I always ignore it Kia 😭😭😭😭😭.

"Will give it a trail.

"Thanks for sharing 🙏."

Uwakwe Rachaella Precious said:

"OPAY target. I don budget my interest for wig🥰🥰. Then put my isi ego for treasury bill."

Nneka Adigwe Ogboji said:

"I dey on opay target 💃 interest I will receive for December ehn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an OPay customer had shared his experience after using the bank's app to save money in 2024.

OPay user who saves N1k daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an OPay user who puts N1k daily in her target savings had shown the interest she had received.

She said she found out about OPay's target savings late in 2024 and decided to put in N1k daily. She wanted to save for one of her rents.

She said OPay deducts the money from one's account every time at a particular hour and would take double if a user doesn't have money at a given point in time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng