A Nigerian lady's admission to the University of Hull was withdrawn just three days before her resumption, which was a challenging period for her

In a TikTok video, Toyin explained why her admission was revoked and advised intending applicants on what to do

Despite efforts, including writing letters and involving lawyers, nothing could be done as the university’s policy was firm

A Nigerian lady named Toyin recounted how her admission to study at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom was withdrawn.

She noted that the withdrawal came 3 days before the resumption, and it was a very trying period for her.

Nigerian Lady Shares Why University of Hull in UK Withdrew Her Admission 3 Days to Resumption

Source: UGC

In a video by @toyin.tomatoee on TikTok, the lady shared the reason for the withdrawal of her admission.

She said:

“Imagine somebody who have just concluded her plans and gotten admission from like five universities and I finally settled with the university of Hull. Tell me why I wrote my IELTS, did everything, and these people gave me hot breakfast three days to resumption day.

“September 11 last year was a very difficult day in my life. I cried my eyes out. I will tell you the reason my admission was withdrawn. I have been denied a visitor’s visa prior to applying fir this student visa. On that basis, the university said I was not fit to come and study in her university.”

She stated that she wrote letters and even got lawyers involved, but nothing could be done because it was the university’s policy.

The video was captioned:

“My admission to the uk 🇬🇧Was withdrawn after writing IELTS twice ,If you still want to relocate to the uk this year after all this immigration wahala,this video will help you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail withdrawal of lady's university admission

@Kelly said:

"So what means did you immigrate to the uk with ?pls help cus I’m currently waiting for cas I’ve paid my deposit and I’ve previously been refused visa too."

@zamani___official said:

"I just got admission to study social work in Oxford Brookes University…IELTS was waved cus my WAEC has B3 .. thank you for your message, I was reconsidering letting the admission slide because of these recent policies but now I will go ahead nd pay for my CAS."

@Haryanke said:

"Let me give you a trick, omit any visa refusal at the admission and CAS stage, only declare at the visa application stage. good luck."

Dany said:

"It was because you declared your visa denial to school, some uk schools has very low tolerance for visa refusals…. Don’t always declare denials to school…… but you can declare during normal visa application."

Nigerian Lady Shares Why University of Hull in UK Withdrew Her Admission 3 Days to Resumption

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

Nigerian man in UK lands in trouble

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the UK faced disciplinary action after telling a white female colleague she was gaining weight and should go to the gym.

The woman said she felt traumatised by the remark, while the man's job and UK visa were now at risk if he were dismissed.

It was revealed that this was not his first offence at work, sparking reactions from Nigerians who came across the viral post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng