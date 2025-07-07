A Nigerian man in the UK faces disciplinary action after telling a white female colleague she is gaining weight and should go to the gym

The woman said she felt traumatised by the remark, while the man's job and UK visa are now at risk if he is dismissed

It was revealed that this is not his first offence at work, sparking reactions from Nigerians who came across the viral post

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom has reportedly landed in trouble at his place of work over his comment on a white female colleague’s weight.

He had told her that she was adding weight and should hit the gym so that he could get a better body shape.

The incident was reported by @Adamthallith on X (formerly Twitter), who shared the white woman’s reaction to the Nigerian man’s comment.

The X post read:

“One of our guys here in UK will face disciplinary committee on Tuesday at his work place because he told his white female colleagues that she’s adding weight and if she enter gym her shape will really make sense, the lady said she’s traumatised by the his remarks about her body.

“All I’m praying for right now is for him to be warned or something, because that’s the company that sponsored his visa to UK and if they terminate his appointment it means he’ll have to leave UK.

“This same guy was asking two of his colleague who are lesbians how did they have their daughter. He was warned and protected by the then acting director of the company because the acting director is a Nigerian. I’m just too sad and worried about him ffs.”

Reactions as UK-based Nigerian faces disciplinary committee

@khanofkhans11_said:

"Learn to mind your business you say no. Chochocho wan put am for trouble. Just shut up, do your job and go home."

@Abu_Yaaseer said:

"See ehn! Once they ask the victim "how does this make you feel?" And she uses "traumatised" then so pe O ti lò."

@_patrioticCFC said:

"Lol. Things like that won't cause dismissal. It's just warning. Also, is he in any union related to his workplace? If he is, tell him to reach out to them. They can help him out."

@howolarbeeholla said:

"He was only looking out for her (Maybe they do relate very well). I hope he learn how to over look things. He is not in Nigeria that you can just dish out some words without anyone asking for your opinion."

