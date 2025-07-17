A Nigerian lady in the United States breaks down in tears after losing her job, revealing her struggles

She shared her emotions on TikTok, reflecting on her 12 years in a foreign country without stability

Many who came across her video encouraged her, while others shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady living in the United States cries bitterly after losing her job.

She mentioned that she had stayed in the country for 12 years, as she lamented her struggles.



In a video by @fuchebabe on TikTok, the lady showed how she broke down after the job loss.

She said in the video:

“Raw video of me crashing out after being laid off from work. I thought of my struggle in this country for 12 years without stability.”

She added in the caption:

“I’m not strong, I’m human and I’ve never been this vulnerable in my entire life let alone the internet lol but as a friend encouraged me to share my journey, here we go.

“I felt the need to share this as an encouragement to someone navigating layoffs or immigration challenges in this country. You’re not alone, you’re not less than. The right opportunity will come and you’d look back and smile. The journey might hard but it’ll be worth it eventually. It’ll be fine. I’ll keep you guys posted on my journey as we go!”

Sharing what she did for a living, the lady said:

“I’m a product manager, I also have a strong business analyst background too. So I’m open to either opportunities.”

Reactions as Nigerian lady loses US job

@Minstrel Kenny said:

"This was me last year, got a good job, went back home to marry my woman because I thought I could afford it with the new job, I lost the job on the very wedding day! while walking into the reception!! I had to act strong and kept it to myself."

@Lexis said:

"My darlin you will be fine, this was me last year but you see God he doesn’t fail. Cry if you want to, when you feel calm clean your eyes and keep moving. Send me a message I can give you something that will help you. You will be fine my darlin."

@ÀBÍKÉ said:

"I can relateeeee!!!! It has to be the most silent period of your life, I have been there and I am still there, lost my job in Nov (the job that sponsored me brov) so you can imagine till I speak nothing,I was broken upset,terribly shattered, but God has been faithful. Thank God for my Family. But Girl!!! I see God work it out already."

Lady shares how family relocated to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recalled how her family played the US visa lottery as a joke and unexpectedly won.

The family moved to America within a year, after applying at a cyber cafe without taking it seriously.

Despite reactions of disbelief, she credited it to destiny, stating she always knew she wasn’t meant to stay in Nigeria.

