Family of 33 Escapes Death By Climbing on Roof of Hotel During Flooding in Central Texas
- A family, consisting of 33 members, were lucky to escape death during the deadly flooding that swept through Central Texas
- This happened on July 4 when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and devastated surrounding areas
- But a man identified as David Fry was lucky to make it out alive alongside his family of 33 members, who were camping at a hotel
Amid the devastating flooding that swept through Texas on July 4, a family of 33 escaped unhurt.
The family were all in the flooded area on the day it happened, but all of them escaped death by the whiskers.
According to reporting by PEOPLE, a man identified as David Fry was vacationing with his family in the area.
They were staying at the River Inn Resort for vacation when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and spilt water rapidly.
Fry said his family escaped by climbing the roofs of the buildings and staying there as flood water rapidly took over the area within minutes.
He said:
“This area has been very near and dear to our families for a long time."
What in the worst-hit areas reportedly rose 25 feet in approximately 45 minutes.
Fry said, according to a local news outlet, KPRC 2:
“That’s when we went through banging on doors, just trying to notify as many people as possible and get them out and push them up to the road. A couple of vehicles had already been lost off the roadway to fast water."
Fry quickly helped his family and other people, and they ended up escaping the devastation.
His words:
“It’s the only thing that matters. You know, it was a very, very close call and had we been 10 or 15 minutes later... it would've been too late."
Woman survives Texas flooding
Another survivor, Diana Smith, said she escaped with her two dogs by climbing onto a kayak. She said she was still in shock.
Her words, according to KPRC 2:
“I just screamed. I called 9-1-1. Nothing happened. And I screamed ‘God, I don’t know what to do. I open the front door and it sweeps both my dogs in different directions and I’m panicking thinking, ‘Now what the hell am I gonna do?’ I said a prayer when I was standing on my porch. Both my parents are deceased. And I said, ‘Mom, Dad, God, help. I don’t know what to think. I think I’m still in shock."
Family shares last words of man who died in Texas flooding
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a family in Texas is mourning the tragic loss of a man who was one of the victims of the devastating flash floods.
According to the man's fiancée, he got himself injured while trying to make a way for the rest of the family to escape to safety.
Meanwhile, his fiancée has shared the last thing he said before he finally created his last after the severe injury.
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor)