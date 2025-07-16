A family, consisting of 33 members, were lucky to escape death during the deadly flooding that swept through Central Texas

This happened on July 4 when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and devastated surrounding areas

But a man identified as David Fry was lucky to make it out alive alongside his family of 33 members, who were camping at a hotel

Amid the devastating flooding that swept through Texas on July 4, a family of 33 escaped unhurt.

The family were all in the flooded area on the day it happened, but all of them escaped death by the whiskers.

David Fry's family was vacationing in Texas when the flooding occurred. Photo credit: KPRC2 and Getty Images/ Brandon Bell.

Source: UGC

According to reporting by PEOPLE, a man identified as David Fry was vacationing with his family in the area.

They were staying at the River Inn Resort for vacation when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and spilt water rapidly.

Fry said his family escaped by climbing the roofs of the buildings and staying there as flood water rapidly took over the area within minutes.

He said:

“This area has been very near and dear to our families for a long time."

What in the worst-hit areas reportedly rose 25 feet in approximately 45 minutes.

Fry said, according to a local news outlet, KPRC 2:

“That’s when we went through banging on doors, just trying to notify as many people as possible and get them out and push them up to the road. A couple of vehicles had already been lost off the roadway to fast water."

Fry quickly helped his family and other people, and they ended up escaping the devastation.

His words:

“It’s the only thing that matters. You know, it was a very, very close call and had we been 10 or 15 minutes later... it would've been too late."

Woman survives Texas flooding

Another survivor, Diana Smith, said she escaped with her two dogs by climbing onto a kayak. She said she was still in shock.

Her words, according to KPRC 2:

“I just screamed. I called 9-1-1. Nothing happened. And I screamed ‘God, I don’t know what to do. I open the front door and it sweeps both my dogs in different directions and I’m panicking thinking, ‘Now what the hell am I gonna do?’ I said a prayer when I was standing on my porch. Both my parents are deceased. And I said, ‘Mom, Dad, God, help. I don’t know what to think. I think I’m still in shock."

A pick-up truck drives over a flooded bridge on the bank of the Guadalupe River during a search and recovery mission on July 12, 2025 in Ingram, Texas. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jim Vondruska.

Source: Getty Images

Family shares last words of man who died in Texas flooding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a family in Texas is mourning the tragic loss of a man who was one of the victims of the devastating flash floods.

According to the man's fiancée, he got himself injured while trying to make a way for the rest of the family to escape to safety.

Meanwhile, his fiancée has shared the last thing he said before he finally created his last after the severe injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng