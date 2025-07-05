A Nigerian man has expressed grief about the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai

While still in tears, the man shared a promise he made to the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner that he couldn't keep

He tagged procrastination a thief, and advised that people should not wait until all is in order before checking on their loved ones

Edmund Ebiware Opori, a Nigerian man, has paid a heartbreaking tribute to Peter Rufai, the ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper who died on Thursday, July 3, after a long-term illness.

According to Edmund, he is still in tears and feels guilty about the demise of the legendary goalie.

Man's unfulfilled promise to Peter Rufai

Edmund, in a Facebook post, said he had promised to visit Peter when he came out of jail, but failed to keep his promise.

While begging God for forgiveness, Edmund recounted how Peter encouraged him when he was languishing in a Sokoto prison in 2019 for a crime of which he was innocent.

He said the legendary goalie will be greatly missed not just for his footballing exploits, but his admirable personality off the field.

Edmund described Peter, 61, as a fighter with a 'dragon vibe.' Edmund shared a video highlighting some of Peter's impressive goalkeeping moments. His post read:

"Peter Rufai I am still in tears 😭 I feel guilty as I couldn't meet you after I promised to see you as I came out of jail .

"God forgive me 😭 I know how u spoke words of encouragement to me while I was languishing in Sokoto prison in 2019 in my innocence.

"Adieu great one ,the cat between the sticks .

"Dodo Mayana you will greatly missed not just for your soccer exploits but for admirable personality that has influenced many that knew you in person .

"What a fighter with a dragon vibe .

"I love 💕 you Sir Peter Rufai...you called me Don Edmundo.

"Dalvin Ebibolou you remember just few days ago I was telling you about my plans to go visit Peter Rufai in Lagos next two weeks, procrastinating is a thief ,we don't need to get it all good before checking on our loved ones 😭 I am feeling really guilty."

Man's reaction to Peter's death generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Titus Asuevieme said:

"Rest on legendary."

Tracy Egbuson Perebo said:

"Rest in power legend 🙏."

Rita Ndaliki DSupernatural said:

"Continue to rest in perfect peace 🙏🙏."

Jerumarine Engr said:

"Dodo Mayana gone? 🥲🥲🥲

"I thought it was Peter Fregene. Farewell great one."

