A Nigerian journalist has penned an emotional tribute to the late Peter Rufai who was once the Super Eagles goalkeeper

In her post, she recounted the conversation she had with the deceased sports star and the plans he had

Sadly, he didn't live longer to achieve what he planned, and she prayed for his memory to continue inspiring future footballers

An emotional tribute has been paid to the late Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, by a Nigerian sports journalist, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf.

Modele recounted a conversation she had with the legendary goalkeeper about his plans and achievements.

Journalist's last conversation with late Peter Rufai before his demise trends online. Photo credit: @modelesy/X.

Journalist shares conversation with Peter Rufai

The sports journalist, known on X as @modelesy, narrated her experience with the late legendary sports star.

In her post, she reflected on her conversation with him and the impact he had on Nigerian football.

According to the sports journalist, Peter Rufai had plans to launch a book, which he mentioned to her during his graduation ceremony at the National Institute for Sports in January.

Tragically, his untimely passing prevented him from unveiling the book as he had intended, a project that was dear to his heart.

Journalist who spoke to Peter Rufai before his death shares conversation. Photo credit: @modelesy/X.

The journalist narrated:

"Really saddened to hear about the passing of legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai. As a sports journalist, I had the privilege of witnessing his remarkable career & his impressive skills between the posts. His agility, reflexes & leadership inspired a generation of footballers.

"After retirement, he continued to better himself & only in Jan, he graduated from the National Institute for Sports. At that ceremony, he told me about plans for the launch of his book. Sadly, he did not live to unveil the book! As we mourn the loss of this football legend, we celebrate his contributions to Nigerian football and his enduring legacy. May his memory continue to inspire future generations of footballers and fans. Rest in peace, Dodo Mayana."

Reactions as netizens mourn legend Peter Rufai

Nigerians have been expressing pain over the demise of the football legend.

Obong Itata said:

"I was the Legal Adviser to the Supporters Club in '94 and interacted with the players at Tunis. Meeting, Rufai he struck me as humble, intelligent and patriotic. Nigeria has lost an icon. He leaves us with tales and memories of his heroics as arguably Nigeria's best goalkeeper."

Superyomi said:

"RIP LEGEND, what a monumental loss. A very humble man I met both of you at the mathematician academy Ogun state years back."

Everything football said:

"Peter Rufai was Nigeria’s No. 1 goalkeeper at 2 World Cups and the 1994 AFCON-winning side. A Super Eagles legend with 65 caps. He also played in Europe for clubs like Farense, Deportivo & Gil Vicente. Rufai reportedly passed away this morning after a long illness, aged 61. RIP."

Pooja reacted:

"Sad day for football community. Super Eagles legend, Peter Rufai is DE@D Popularly called Dodo Mayana. This is sad."

30bg ATL said:

"OMG! Legend. His legacy will live on forever. Peter Rufai remained the best goalkeeper of all time in Nigeria. No cap!"

Babajide reacted:

"Peter Rufai will always be remembered, not just as one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers, but as a legend who wore our colors with passion and immense pride. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

George added:

"The passing of legendary Nigerian football icon Peter Rufai is a big bloww."

See the post below:

Nigerian man releases WhatsApp chat with goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man mourned the unfortunate demise of Peter Rufai, a former goalkeeper for Super Eagles.

In a heartbreaking post on X, he shared the last WhatsApp chat he had with the football legend before his demise.

