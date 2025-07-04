A young Nigerian lady has mourned the unfortunate demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai

In a post shared via the X app, she remembered her experience with the goalkeeper in 2019, when he came to her school, Yabatech

The lady also recounted how her mother had always spoken about him during her childhood and expressed sadness over his death

A Nigerian lady has penned an emotional tribute following the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

In her heartfelt post, she paid her respects to the legendary footballer, who reportedly lost his life to an undisclosed illness.

Lady remembers 2019 encounter with Peter Rufai

The lady, who goes by the handle @moismyun on X, shared old photos of herself with Rufai, taken during his visit to her school, Yabatech, in 2019.

She mentioned having great memories of the football icon, courtesy of her mother, who had often spoken about Rufai during her childhood.

Alongside the photos, she wrote:

"I'm very sad to hear that the legendary Peter Rufai died. He came to our school Yabatech in 2019. I persuaded I & my friends to get a picture with him. Cos my mum spoke of him a lot growing up even tho I don't have any memories of him as a goal keeper cos I'm gen z. RIP Sir."

Reactions trail Peter Rufai's death

The news of Rufai's passing was met with sadness and netizens did not hesitate to pen condolence messages.

Nudge TM said:

"Tunisia 94 was my first interaction with football. In that tournament, I thought his first name was Keeper, so I called him Keeper Rufai. I was only 8 then. I’m sure I wasn’t alone."

Olajide Balogun wrote:

"Just in 1988. The then green eagles had an AFCON qualifier at NSL & there's much noise about Rufai, then playing for Dragon FC-Benin republic. I was a 9yr old kid wondering why I was the only one unaware of the star- Man was a legend already."

Sobayo reacted:

"My first interaction with him was in 84 nations cup and many of my friends referred to him as ‘keeper Rufai’. His exploits in the semi-final against Algeria during the epic penalty shootout is legendary. Still believe we lost the final to Cameroun cos he wasn’t in goal. RIP champ."

Timmy Naija said:

"In 1987 I called him Keeper Rufai until I found out that his name was Peter Rufai. I was 12 at the time."

Chris Best said:

"This is a sad day for football. Peter Rufai was one of Nigeria's best-ever goalkeepers, second only to Vincent Enyeama. And now his watch has ended!Goodbye 'Keeper Rufai'!"

Tebonwanjang reacted:

"To our Nigerian brother and sister, we mourn in this loss, we remember and celebrate the moments of greatness, that Peter a household name in Cameroon, African football and the globe. We have lost a stopper. Rest well Peter. Never to be forgotten."

Ridwan added:

"You people did not pay this people well for them to live good life when they were alive o, no retirement plans, you people abandoned them to suffer and now you’re writing epistles when he died."

Lady mourns Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok mourning the demise of popular footballer, Diogo Jota and his brother.

In a video, she lamented over the unfortunate demise of the brothers and wondered how their family would cope with the news.

