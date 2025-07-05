A Nigerian man has mourned the unfortunate demise of Peter Rufai, a former goalkeeper for Super Eagles

In a heartbreaking post on X, he shared the last WhatsApp chat he had with the football legend before his demise

Netizens, especially football enthusiasts, have taken turns to send condolence messages to the family of the deceased

A Nigerian man paid tribute to the late Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, following his untimely passing.

The emotional post shared on X sparked condolence messages from football fans and enthusiasts.

Nigerian man shares his WhatsApp conversation with late goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Man releases WhatsApp chat with Peter Rufai

The man, known on X as @ginjartv, shared a WhatsApp conversation he had with the football legend before his demise.

In the chat, it appeared that he was trying to invite Peter Rufai to an event that was coming up soon.

"Please listen when you're free," he told Peter Rufai after sending a voice note.

Peter Rufai responded, inquiring about the event's schedule and promising to add it to his agenda.

"When exactly is the event coming up? Will record into my agenda," he said.

In his emotional post, Ginjartv bid a final farewell to the legendary goalkeeper and thanked him for believing in him.

Peter Rufai's WhatsApp chat with man before his death surfaces.

He said:

"Rest in Peace to a Legend & a Brother, Peter Rufai aka Dodo Mayansa, Thank you for all the beautiful memories & for believing in me, i swear this one hit me well, but regardless i go strong face because Legends no dey die, Until we meet again."

Reactions as netizens mourn legend Peter Rufai

Nigerians mourned the loss of the beloved former goalkeeper, celebrating his legacy and the impact he had while he was alive.

Jbdevolver said:

"He passed? O my! May God comfort his family."

Thiababy4 said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss."

Kalusha said:

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences to the entire Nigerian & African football family, for the unexpected loss of legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai. Let us remember how he skillfully saved everything we threw his way during the AFCON Final in 1994. Rest in peace, Champion."

Sunday Oliseh said:

"We lost a gigantic legend, my team mate,room mate and a friend, Peter Rufai. This has been deeply painful to digest and i slept badly! "Dodomayana" Thanks for all the jokes,safes and advice. God bless. we miss you already . R.I.P Bro."

Deji said:

"RIP PETER RUFAI Dodo Manyana! What a loss. I only got close to Peter Rufai in the last few years as he was a major part of AFROSPORT Broadcast of the last AFCON. I pray strength for his family and loved ones. Rest on Dodo Mayana- a true legend of the game."

Mutiu added:

"A dark day in football. We have lost a colleague, a brother, and an African legend, Peter Rufai, Our Dodo Mayana. I’m still in shock, and it’s incredibly hard to process this painful news. RIPPeterRufai."

See the post below:

Lady shares her experience with Peter Rufai

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady mourned the unfortunate demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

In a post shared via the X app, she remembered her experience with the goalkeeper in 2019, when he came to her school, Yabatech.

