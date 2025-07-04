Super Eagles legendary goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner Peter Rufai has sadly passed away

The former goalkeeper has been plagued with several health challenges before his death at 61 years old

Rufai becomes the sixth player from Nigeria's iconic USA '94 team to have died

Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON‑winning goalkeeper and two‑time World Cup hero, passed away in Lagos at dawn on Thursday, aged 61.

Friends say the former shot‑stopper had shuttled quietly between Nigeria and Spain for specialist treatment over the past 24 months, determined to keep the ordeal away from the public eye.

Former Super Eagles captain and World Cup goalkeeper Peter Rufai has died in a Lagos hospital. Photo by Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

Initial reports merely cited a “prolonged illness,” but Spanish outlet Cadena SER has since reported that Rufai suffered a cardiac arrest at home after struggling with a chronic heart condition.

Silent battles and early warning signs

Rufai’s health issues were not entirely without precedent. Back in October 2012, he collapsed in his Lagos office and was hospitalised overnight, an incident many dismissed as fatigue at the time, Channels TV reported.

Medical records from that episode were never made public, but family insiders had disclosed it was the first red flag of a heart‑related ailment that would resurface a decade later.

In the last two years, close friends noticed the once‑energetic academy owner scaling back pitch sessions, delegating on‑field drills to younger coaches and appearing visibly winded after light activity.

NFF caught off guard with Rufai’s death

According to Cadena SER, Rufai experienced chest discomfort late Wednesday night but opted to “sleep it off.”

He went into cardiac arrest around 6 a.m. and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Peter Rufai poses with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after leading Nigeria to win the tournament in 1994. Photo by Neal Simpson

Source: Getty Images

The news blindsided the Nigeria Football Federation as the body had disclosed they had no idea the legendary goalkeeper had been sick right before his passing in a tribute to the former Super Eagles goalie.

“Peter Rufai dead? What happened? We did not even know he had been ill,”

NFF general‑secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement.

Tributes pour in for late Peter Rufai

Past and present Super Eagles stars from Ahmed Musa to Emmanuel Amuneke flooded social media with tributes for Rufai, who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeeper.

Some recalled Rufai’s heroics against Bulgaria in USA ’94 and his iconic green tracksuit in France ’98.

Rufai, who famously rejected a hereditary throne to pursue football, leaves behind his wife, children and a goalkeeping academy that has produced three current NPFL starters.

William Troost-Ekong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Wilfred Ndidi are some of the current footballers who have paid their respect to the late Rufai and his legacies after his sad passing.

Peter Rufai is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stationery Stores legend Peter Rufai is reported dead following a prolonged illness. The news came as a rude shock to the football community and Nigerians who are huge fans of the goalkeeper.

Peter Rufai is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers who have kept for Nigeria.

The announcement of his Rufai’s death was confirmed by a top Lagos State Government official.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng