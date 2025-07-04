A Nigerian lady has announced on TikTok that she has quit being a member of her Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch

RCCG is a Pentecostal Christian denomination founded in 1952 in Nigeria by Pastor Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, and currently has Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as general overseer

The lady recounted her terrible experience during a discussion service in her local RCCG branch, which informed her decision

A lady, @ononeyi_z3, has declared that she will no longer be attending her RCCG branch after months of worshipping with them.

The church, which has a global presence, particularly strong in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, is led by General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, but the lady is done with her local branch.

Lady's terrible encounter in RCCG branch

Narrating her experience on TikTok, the lady noted that she was born and raised attending Deeper Life Church, but switched to the Redeemed Church branch after moving to a new place.

She said her decision to quit the church near her did not come from a place of hate, but is about healing, honesty, and holding on to her peace.

On what informed her decision, she recounted what happened during a discussion service on cheating in marriages, moderated by her branch's pastor's wife.

To her dismay, the pastor's wife encouraged women to pray for their cheating husbands and refused to hold the men accountable or caution them against the dangers and consequences of cheating.

"...I just couldn't wrap my head around how people that are supposed to be leading the church are encouraging sin basically. Because, fornic.ation is a sin.

"Like, they only focus on how forn.ication is a sin when you are not married, but men would be married to a woman, commit adultery and fornic.ation outside of that marriage and they would not focus on him..."

She added that the pastor's wife said one sign of a praying wife is that her knees would be black. They never at any point advised men to stop cheating.

They never held men accountable during the service, and this didn't sit well with her. She still believes there are amazing churches and hopes to find the one that is right for her.

Lady's Redeemed Church experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Debbieyxx said:

"Sad thing is if it was the woman cheating they would completely ostracise her and make her feel like the devil. Your reasons are valid, knowing God for yourself is the most important."

Eva_Chukwu said:

"Hmmmm. I’m catholic but once in a while, I attend redeem church with my sister so she can help me with my baby. Anyways the last time I attended the church, the pastor was preaching and then started talking about men cheating in marriages. He made reference to late osinachi the Christian singer, how even though she lost her life, she made heaven and heaven gained someone great. The way my mouth opened ehn! I looked at my sister and her mouth was still wide open. My dear, just know God for yourself, that’s all I can say. Before some so called church pastors lead you astray or make you remain in an unpleasant situation."

Vasia Ajuba said:

"Bro Kumuiyi is my mentor but it's not everything he says that I accept. Should I discredit him as a man of God?"

anonymous said:

"Do you know what awaits you where you are going...better focus on being the change wherever you find yourself. No perfect church anywhere."

Omooba79 said:

"The moment you said they only focus on fornic.ation and not adultery in marriage.. I just stop listening..even in the court of law encourages counselling and mediation before divorce!! So how much more the church..as long as both are willy to work on it."

Demymu001 said:

"I think one thing you should have done was to contribute your truth, the truth, God’s truth. I know it might be sometimes hard when your truth is different from everyone’s truth. Keep looking and praying , you will find the right church."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a top Redeemed pastor had shared juicy offers he received to leave Adeboye's church.

Lady quits Nigerian churches in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady abroad had opened up about why she stopped attending Nigerian churches in Canada.

She now attends a White church abroad. The first thing she loves about her White church is its teachings, which she considers relatable and well-explained with real-life examples.

She added that she loved the White church's mode of praise and worship. While noting that she loves the vibrant and energetic praise and worship that are common in Nigerian churches, she said she loves the calm way her White church conducts theirs.

