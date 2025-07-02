A bride got a 'makeover' before her wedding commenced in a popular Nigerian Pentecostal denomination

A short video showed the beautifully dressed bride in a white dress, which had a transparent net-like covering for her arms and chest area

However, people were seen cleaning her lipstick and removing her earrings, actions attributed to her church's strict doctrine

According to the bride's video shared on TikTok, she is a Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) bride. MFM is a popular Pentecostal church in Nigeria founded by Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, with its headquarters in Lagos.

In the viral clip shared by @ceesreels, the bride appeared on the scene looking lovely in her white wedding dress, with a transparent net-like covering for her arms and chest area. She also had makeup on and wore earrings.

However, the next scenes showed some people cleaning the bride's lipstick and removing her earrings. She was covered with a white material, which now covered her exposed chest area and arms.

Mixed reactions trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail wedding incident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the wedding incident below:

Jamina🦋 said:

"But is this not hypocrisy? If the doctrines of the church doesn’t align with what you understand and believe in as a Christian, why stay there and be a congregation pleaser? Just my 2 piece sha☺️You sure make a beautiful bride."

Ayobamikale Ashabi said:

"God doesn’t judge us by makeup jewelries or dressing u people should know this!!!!"

Excellent T Millinery maker said:

"All of you shouting why did she attend the church ,do you know her reason for choosing to have her wedding there. she knows the rules and she abided by it and now she's married. many ladies actually attend that church for Marital settlement prayers because times without numbers people have gotten their answered prayer in that ministry. Do what works for you bikoo and let those who've chosen the church to hold their ceremony breathe."

Busola🫦💗 said:

"Ahhhhhh😭😭😭……be like nah catholic I go do my wedding o the problem is will my mother follow me."

Jasmine Maduabuchi said:

"Why attend the church in the first place if you don’t agree with their way of life?"

Monalisa🔥🦋 said:

"Yes I am a mountain of fire member, and yes it’s just for the church service And after that do whatever you choose."

Daija💜 said:

"Y’all wait until search holiness revival movement those ones believe perfume is a sin omo their matter long😩😩😩but I nor get choice I’m still with my parents."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a church had asked a bride to wipe off her makeup on her wedding day.

Bride's makeup removed on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Deeper Life pastor had ordered the removal of her daughter's makeup on her wedding day.

In a video seen on X, the bride's mum, who is a Deeper Life pastor, ordered that the bride's makeup be wiped off totally before she changed for her traditional wedding.

The makeup artist of the bride realised that her parents were both pastors and did not approve of makeup. The bride eventually adhered to her parents' directive and carried on with her wedding after having her face wiped clean.

