A top pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor JT Kalejaye, said he rejected offers to quit the church and start his own ministry

The preacher, a former staff of West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Lagos state, said Pastor Adeboye, RCCG's general overseer, was aware of the juicy offers he turned down

While mentioning the offers "they" made to him, Pastor Kalejaye shared why he chose to remain in RCCG

Pastor Johnson Oluwatomisin Kalejaiye, popularly known as Pastor JT Kalejaye, has enjoined Christians to follow Christ for a better and not bitter tomorrow.

The cleric gave the advice while sharing "his big secret" at a Christian service, where the pastor in charge had called him out to give the closing prayer.

Pastor Johnson Oluwatomisin Kalejaiye says he turned down the offers to leave RCCG. Photo Credit: Pastor JT Kalejaye

Source: Facebook

Offers made to RCCG top pastor

According to Pastor Kalejaye, he had several invitations to quit Redeemed church and start his own ministry.

He said "they" offered him landed properties in Lagos and money to commence his ministry, but he rejected them all to stay put with the Adeboye-led church.

On why he turned down the juicy offers, the cleric said he preferred to remain and die under authority.

He noted that many people put revenue before revelation and titles at the expense of the mantle. He stated that Pastor Adeboye was aware of the offers he had received. A part of his statement at the service went thus:

"...I have a big secret that I want to share with you before I pray for you. Whosoever you follow determines what follows you. I had a lot of invitations, a lot of whatever, to leave Redeemed, and this Daddy GO knows.

"They have offered me landed properties in Lagos to leave. Also, money to get my own ministry done, and I told them any machine that functions properly, you don't repair it.

"That it is better to be at the back of a lion than to be in front of a cow. Are you getting it? And em, I am grateful to God that I am under authority. I like to remain and die under authority. That is a big secret. Because, many of us, we put revenue first at the expense of revelation. Some of us we go for titles at the expense of the mantle.

"When you have the mantle, you will control titles. Are you there? So, it is not about grade, it is about grace. Having become a king, you will now begin to prepare a lucky charm. What else do you want to become?

"I want to encourage you, let us follow Christ. Be a follower and your tomorrow will be better and not bitter in the name of Jesus..."

@spiritofsacoo posted the clip of Pastor Kalejaye's open confession, and it got people talking.

Pastor Kalejaye says he was offered money to leave RCCG. Photo Credit: Pastor JT Kalejaye

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Pastor JT Kalejaye's confession stirs reactions

CLEMZY$ said:

"Putting abule odu parish and most especially anointing services on d spots light."

Alex said:

"You are a blessing to many of us, nothing anybody says about redeemed Christian church of God i will believe."

Samadetayo said:

"I joined Anointing service at Abule Odu, Area 1, HQ state, when we were less than 50 people. He was our area pastor at Abule Odu back then."

geminigenXrabbit said:

"19 years ago,2006 during last censor ,i was opportuned to be the one who enumerated him and his wife in Lagos, around Egbeda. More of His grace sir."

Temi Noah said:

"Is better to be behind a lion than in front of cows" for those that said he should leave RCCG."

Kunle said:

"He once gave me $100 back then in festac "hour of refreshing" that year. Omo."

Isaiah Kolawole said:

"Pastor kalejaye start anointing service in Redeemed Cristian church of God abule odu parish, with just 4 people in 1994, and now anointing service as gone rand the world too God be the glory."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a suspended pastor of the Redeemed Christian Churh of God had announced the permanent site for his new ministry.

Man offers assistance to former RCCG pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had offered his assistance to a former pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who began his ministry.

While reacting to a video on X which showed the pastor's new ministry, Ekele, a venture growth lead, offered to help the church with its publicity.

In a tweet by @DrEkeleAugustin, he stated the new church needed good publicity and a marketing strategy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng