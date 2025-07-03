A Nigerian lady has shared her observation about popular Nigerian singer, 2Baba Idibia, and his new wife Natasha

The young lady shared her opinion after watching a viral video of the singer apologising for his wife for making a 'disrespectful' comment during a podcast

While some social media users agreed with the lady's opinion, some others had different things to say about 2Baba

A Nigerian lady, Hannabel, has raised concerns about the welfare of popular Nigerian singer, 2Baba Idibia.

Hannabel had reacted to a viral video of the singer apologising to his wife Natasha in a way that she deemed unusual.

Lady worries over 2face Idibia's behaviour

@Hannabel_H, a TikTok user, shared her thoughts on the video, focusing on the singer's body language.

In her video, the lady seemed to suggest that 2Baba's apology was forced, and that he appeared to be under pressure from his wife Natasha.

According to her, his action in the behaviour seemed like he was held hostage and someone was standing behind him with a cane.

She contrasted this with his past behaviour, particularly when he made similar comments with his ex-wife Annie, where he showed no remorse.

She further opined that Natasha "doesn't take rubbish" suggesting that she has a strong influence on 2Baba's behaviour, like someone who was under an oath.

In her words:

"2baba has apologised again but this time he said, "I am sorry to my wife Natasha for saying men are not built to be with one woman", and honestly the way that man looked in that video like someone was behind the camera holding cane. Let's not forget he boldly said the same thing on Young Famous and African and Annie sat there beside him supporting the nonsense. No apology no remorse. Now with Natasha he's publicly apologising like he's under oath.

"The way he's stepping out now, you will think he escaped from a spiritual rehabilitation centre. Peace of mind shouldn't look like a hostage situation but whatever his new peace is, it came with fear and consequences. Honestly Natasha doesn't take rubbish. She's the cure to all the calm rebellion he's been doing for years. At this point our legend is no longer legending and somewhere, Annie is definitely having the last laugh. Men will fornicate to some extent, they will always jam their senior."

Reactions as lady speaks on 2face Idibia

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Rising female said:

"The same way yul became a fallen hero and no one is talking about him anymore that’s how 2face is about to go extinct too."

@juicy cake said:

"Power must change hands."

@holuwathousyne reacted:

"What is he apologising for? That has been his belief. Nothing change. If he does not believe that, how would he be able to marry natasha."

@estherokonn said:

"I thought I was the only one who noticed what he did there. Niggaa looked scared and pressured. Please pray for 2Baba."

@odehMariaRita said:

"The very day they made it public that he was leaving Annie for Natasha I kuku forget my brother from Benue. I feel no sympathy for him."

@hairbymto said:

"He’s doing all that because of his political ambition; he doesn’t love her like that, he’s just doing that for his pocket."

@alphagoldie1 said:

"A woman like Natasha is who some men deserve, a woman who doesn't take $ĥ!it from any man. This is a lesson to some women who are fond of enabling men. Set ur boundaries and priorities right."

@crawler reacted:

"Peace of mind don suffer. Con be like she hold cane for back come tell innocent say oya begin talk else you see. Amazing sef don see shege, he just dey transfer amazing upandan. Baba begin throw hands like say na studio session he dey. Me sef no get power to understand person understanding."

@mz.sweet reacted:

"All cheating men deserve a woman like Natasha in der life. God please do something."

@JINNAH added:

"When Natasha is done with him his family go forget am."

Man speaks about 2Baba Idibia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man reacted to the ongoing marital saga between 2Baba Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay.

In his Facebook post, the man maintained that Tuface Idibia did his wife 'dirty' while also hinting on alleged domestic violence from Annie's side.

