A woman has been making trends on social media, claiming to be an ex to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and that she had twins for the leader who ruled Nigeria during the military regime and democratic era.

The alleged baby mama claimed she had a 20-year relationship with the former president and that during their staying together, she had twins for the ex-president. She made the claim while seeking financial assistance to treat herself for a stroke.

In the trending video, the woman claimed she had contacted ex-President Obasanjo for assistance, but the former Nigerian leader had only sent her N25,000 twice. The trending video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

Nigerians fault woman claiming to be Obasanjo's baby mama

Some have faulted the woman for using her younger age to spend time with sugar daddies and posited that she would have sent away responsible suitors during the period. Below are some of their reactions:

Dare King wrote:

"Nigerians are the most confused people in the world. See how everyone said no word about Obasanjo but blamed the woman. If this story were about Tinubu, many of you would have spread it and said negative things. What a shame."

Ademola Oluwagbailemila reacted:

"Ogbeni baba don use you finish then dump you, now you have to go back to the pension baba do for you that time, ok. Problem wey they Nigeria pass all this ok."

Davinci Classics said:

"This woman must have been very beautiful in her youth. She wasted her life by following a wealthy and powerful married man. Now she’s crying foul. What a shame."

Emeka commented:

"Obasanjo, do DNA and take it from there. It's a win-win. Children are God's blessing. Spend time with your young children, sir. Not a lot of people can be that lucky."

Austine Kelechi tweeted:

"The good thing about life is that time will reveal the truth, no matter the delay. Probably this is one of the younger ladies who were shaming broke Emeka that year. Dear young man, leave the woman and focus on your personal development!"

Below is the video of the woman:

