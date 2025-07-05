A lady has shared a video on TikTok recounting her experience after visiting a man who had a romantic interest in her

According to the lady, they were still in 'talking stage' when she decided to visit his house, and during the visit, she entered his bathroom

Unfortunately, what she saw inside his bathroom was an eyesore and she shared details of her experience on TikTok

A lady has advised netizens about personal hygiene, using her terrible experience with a man as a case study.

In a trending clip on TikTok, she narrated what transpired during her visit to an admirer's house years ago.

Lady shares her disturbing experience after visiting her 'talking stage'.

Source: TikTok

Lady taunts man whose toilet was unkempt

The lady identified as @shinisty_beezle2 had captured her admirer's dirty toilet, scattered items and other disgusting things inside his toilet.

She claimed the video was recorded during a visit to his house while they were still in the early stages of dating.

According to her, she had decided to use his bathroom, only to be met with a worrisome sight.

She mentioned that dirty clothes from years ago were scattered on the floor, and she also saw rats.

In her words:

"POV: You visited your talking stage and decided to use his washroom. This happened years ago. Kept the video and decided to share today. Men please let's be mindful of our personal and environment hygiene. How can men be so dirty? Dirty clothes from years back were on the bathroom floor with rats.

Lady displays man's unhygienic bathroom with dirty clothes scattered around.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's experience with admirer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Alex_fundz23 said:

"As a guy get washing machine for house and stay clean always your gf ain’t maids or house help."

@Blessed Emmanuel Ase wrote:

"That's your exams, keep quiet and start writing. Make sure u pass with flying colours."

@mawulijohnson said:

"Talking stage wey you Dey clean room. Then dating dierr you will be staying together."

@Frank Trucci said:

"It should let you know that this guy might be 100% single becos if gurls were coming to his place, 9 out of 10 will voluntarily clean his place for him."

@Duell Anderson said:

"Videoing it and posting doesn't speak good of you, And I don't blame you I blame most of the guys who like asking their woman to come and wash their clothes and clean their kitchen for them, because my entire i have never asked anyone am in a relationship with to come and wash my clothes or clean my room for me, You're not my wife so i do those things on my own. none of the women i have been in relationship can say they have washed my clothes or clean my room for me before. The last text my ex tried that pleaded with her and asked her never to wash my clothes or clean the room when she visit without my approval."

@Erin-princess purple commented:

"He was hoping u would be disgusted n clean/wash for him! Strategic planning."

@Big Fii reacted:

"Why didn't you add the part of him giving you money when you about to return home? Boys dey br33 oo hmm."

@Servant added:

"Na dirty stage you go see Nobi talking stage."

Watch the video here:

Lady disappointed after visiting man's home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she lost interest in a man after seeing the state of his kitchen and toilet.

According to the lady, she decided to give love a chance and visited the baode of her love interest, only to be disappointed.

Source: Legit.ng