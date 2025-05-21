A lady based in Vancouver said she feels more comfortable going to a White church in Canada and has stopped attending Nigerian churches

The photographer and content creator highlighted three reasons she prefers a White church to Nigerian churches in Canada

Her sentiment about Nigerian worship centres in Canada was met with mixed feelings, with some people agreeing with her

A Vancouver-based Nigerian lady has said she prefers attending a White church to Nigerian churches in Canada.

Abeks, a photographer and content creator, made a video during a service in a White church she worships at abroad and shared three reasons she stopped attending Nigerian churches there.

A Nigerian lady says she attends a White church in Canada. Photo Credit: @ab3kee

Source: TikTok

Why lady stopped attending Nigerian churches

Abeks, in a post on TikTok, said the first thing she loves about her White church is their teachings, which she considers relatable and well-explained with real-life examples.

The second reason she gave was their mode of praise and worship. While noting that she loves the vibrant and energetic praise and worship that are common in Nigerian churches, Abeks said she loves the calm way her White church conducts theirs.

She noted that the calm worship brings her peace and prevents distractions. She concluded by saying she feels very comfortable in her White church to cry or worship God as she likes, and wouldn't have to worry about the cameraman taking her unaware pictures for the big screen. In her words:

"...The first reason is cause of the teachings. They are always relatable and properly explained with real life examples so even if you are not very familiar with the Bible, you would definitely understand the message.

"The second reason is cause of the praise and worship. They are always so calm and honestly, it just brings me so much peace. Don't get me wrong. I love the vibrant, energetic praise and worship we have in Nigerian churches, but for me, I personally just prefer the calmness that comes with their worship

"It also makes it easier for me to pray and talk to God because there are not so many loud voices or people screaming, so I don't get distracted easily.

"Lastly, I like that I can be super comfortable to cry or do whatever without worrying that the cameraman would put my face on the big screen."

A Nigerian lady in Canada says she feels more comfortable going to a White church. Photo Credit: @ab3kee

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's take on Nigerian churches generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Deadbolt said:

"Apologists of Nigerian churches haven't seen this video..😂. They're coming."

EKSHIN 🪔🩸🐎 said:

"Strictly white church .. possible connections join 😅.. na combo pack."

F/R103. said:

"Watching your life makes mine feel more exciting. If you follow me back, I’ll bring the fun too!"

Olaide🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"I attend a naija church here in Canada; so I can relate with your post. Just that being in a naija church feels like home. It’s also a good opportunity to rock my boubou and other trad clothes."

Umeadi said:

"Omo I never attended Naija church for once, I did not leave Naija to come and jam Naija again. White church all the way and all you said is valid !"

Therealmide said:

"I like that I have a community that’s like an extension of my family. There’s a proper community and you are not lost in the crowd. I like the joy in the air during worship and praise sessions also."

EBYWOLE 🇨🇦 🇳🇬 said:

"And they adhere to time. Nigerian churches can exceed time especially when you need to work weekends. White church, anytime any day. No gossiping and you are free to wear anything without thinking about whether you are wearing cheap clothes or not."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man displayed the items a church in Canada had given him.

Lady's encounter in Nigerian church in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who attended a Nigerian church in Canada for the first time had shown the gifts she received.

She said that the church's name is Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), located in Edmonton-Southwest, Canada. She displayed an 11kg bag of rice, a packet of bouillon cubes and a bottle of palm oil.

"I must say I am really really impressed. I am really really impressed. Because if you know how much these things are worth in Canadian dollars..." she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng