On Monday, June 30, a Japan Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Osaka after suffering a mechanical issue mid-air, causing it to suddenly plummet to nearly 26,000 feet

Passengers had to wear oxygen masks, with some writing their goodbye notes and their bank Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) in panic

A video showing the terrifying moment that passengers were made to use oxygen masks during the turbulence has emerged online

While the world grapples with the deadly Air India crash, on Monday, June 30, a Japan Airlines Boeing 737 survived a scare after it suddenly dropped from around 36,000 feet to about 26,000 feet while in the air.

The plane with the flight number JL8696/IJ004 departed from Shanghai Pudong Airport in China and was bound for Tokyo Narita Airport in Japan, but had to make an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan.

Passengers on the Japan Airlines flight were directed to use oxygen masks. Stock photo of plane. Photo Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin, People, TMZ

Source: Getty Images

Video of terrifying moment mid-air

A video shared online captured the horrific moment on the flight when it suddenly dropped to about 10,500 feet within 10 minutes.

In the clip, an array of panicked passengers had their oxygen masks on as a flight attendant made an announcement, with one of them posing for the camera.

Some vacant plane seats had their oxygen masks hanging in the air. People reported that there were 191 passengers and crew members on board, and no lives were lost. The outlet reported that the sudden fall was a result of a mechanical issue.

“I heard a muffled boom, and the oxygen mask fell off in a few seconds. The stewardess cried and shouted to put on the oxygen mask, saying the plane had a malfunction,” one passenger told a media outlet.

Another passenger who was close to tears said they wrote their will and penned details of their insurance and bank card PINs.

“Suddenly, all the oxygen masks popped open while I was sleeping,” a third passenger said.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the mid-air turbulence.

A Japan Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Osaka Japan after experiencing a mechanical issue. Photo Credit: TMZ, People

Source: Facebook

People react to the mid-air incident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mid-air horror below:

Judy Judy said:

"I’m guessing at this point the pilots have it under control. They only need one engine to fly or land."

Teshale Assefa said:

"They’re just so chill and smiling—I swear, I’d have a heart attack if I were in their place!"

Kendrick Reed said:

"Who's gonna see the notes? Pretty sure jet fuel is gonna turn them notes into ashes."

Malatesta Shaina said:

"Wouldn't the notes burn ? Like seriously think about it lol only by a miracle would maybe a piece of one be found if anything."

Natasha Dellah said:

"If I was a crew member after this situation, I'm out... I'm retiring..."

Anna Marie Weston said:

"I didn't see anyone crying... As a matter of fact 😉 one guy was waving hi 👋🏻 .. Everyone was quiet! Unlike our Airlines.. Brah! We would have been screaming yelling crying trying to run .. stepping all over the next .. we'd be a hot mess! That's why I don't fly! Lord Jesus."

Lei Law said:

"If this plane would have been filled with Nigerians you would be hearing a prayer service 🤣🤣. This is too calm for me lol."

Jennifer Cooper said:

"I'd be the only American & freaking out running up and down the aisles."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about five major developments since the tragic Air India plane crash.

Plane makes emergency landing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a plane carrying almost 200 people was forced to make an emergency landing.

United Airlines said the plane made the emergency landing after a "possible mechanical issue" mid-flight.

FOX News reported that an airline spokesperson disclosed that there were 176 passengers and six crew on board the flight when the potential mechanical issue occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng