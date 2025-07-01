A man who boarded an Air India flight days after the devastating AI171 plane crash has shared his worrisome experience

In a trending post shared via the X app, he narrated everything that transpired during the flight and the actions of the passengers

While sharing the experience, he linked the passengers' actions to the fear caused by the recent plane crash that had happened in Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger has shared an emotional account of what he experienced during his recent flight.

He recounted the experience in a post that quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments and reactions.

Man shares experience onboard Air India flight

According to the passenger, the flight had to execute a 'missed approach', a standard procedure in certain situations.

However, the reaction of some fellow travellers was far from calm as they immediately began to panic onboard the plane.

In the tweet shared via his official account @gotravelyourway, he noted that the passengers immediately grabbed their life vests in panic.

He linked their reactions to fear and anxiety that still lingered days after the tragic Air India plane crash.

In his words:

"We had a missed approach on my Air India flight yesterday and while it’s a fairly standard procedure some passengers immediately grabbed their life vests. I guess it’s just a panic reaction since the recent incident is still very present in peoples minds. Interesting psychology indeed."

Reactions trail man's experience during flight

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Airrace said:

"A go-around, not a missed approach, those are different. All normal. If pilot isn’t happy, up in the air is the safest."

Raden said:

"Not sure such panic and fear will go away any time soon. Going on anecdotes, it seems even worse, as far as some international passengers go, as some seem to have lost total confidence in the airline with various reports of rebookings & cancellations."

Tee Nee reacted:

"How does the psychological impact of recent incidents influence passenger behavior during standard procedures like missed approaches?"

Neel FX said:

"Why do you still fly with them? They are so shiit, improvements haven’t managed to materialise even after Tata ownership."

Eric reacted:

"How many flights are there on a 24-hour basis, and how many of them will crash? Also, how likely is it that a crash like the Air India crash will occur again in the near future?"

Robyn Smith reacted:

"For those commenting "lifejackets won't help". The Dreamliner incident is still raw in people's minds. I notice it all the time as cabin crew how people react when something is "different". Remember, not all of us are aviation geeks."

PatCuk commented:

"Once going into PHL in a storm we had 2 aborted landings and ended up parked at another airport for 3 hours unable to refuel because of lightning and the plane was stifling too. The 2nd attempt was a doozy as we were almost on the ground when we shot up."

Game Wizz reacted:

"Yep, missed approaches are pretty normal but in today’s climate, even a little bump feels like a thriller scene! Totally get why people would instinctively reach for their life vests. With the recent Air India incident, there is definitely some fear."

Siddharth added:

"There is nothing to be scared about this, it's a normal procedure, if the pilot of any airlines is not comfortable with the speed and the wind, he or she will take another shot."

See the post below:

Details of last victim of plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash identification process concluded with the last victim identified through DNA matching.

A total of about 253 bodies were identified via DNA testing and six through facial recognition out of 260 fatalities.

