Passengers in an Air India plane bound for Jaipur on June 13 were stranded without air conditioning after their flight faced a five-hour delay due to technical issues

A social media influencer, Arzoo Sethi, who was in the aeroplane with her young son, made a video showing the plight of passengers

According to the dietician, they received no communication or assistance from any of the crew members

Arzoo Sethi, a social media influencer and dietician, lamented on social media after she and other passengers in an Air India aeroplane were stranded for more than five hours with no air conditioning.

She shared a video on Instagram showing what they faced inside the aeroplane and accused the airline's crew members of failing to offer any help or communication.

The Times of India reported that Arzoo's Air India Express flight IX 196 from Dubai to Jaipur faced a five-hour delay due to technical issues on June 13.

The outlet added that she was on the flight with her three-year-old son. Lamenting on Instagram, Arzoo said they were all distressed, sweating in the heat with no clarity on what happened.

While noting that it was truly terrifying to be stranded in another Air India flight after the deadly crash of June 12, she wondered why the same issue was repeated and urged the airline to take responsibility for its passengers' well-being before it is too late. She wrote:

"We were stranded inside an @airindiax flight for 5+ hours Flight number Ix196 with no AC, no communication, and zero assistance from the crew.

"All ou co-passengers were distressed, sweating in the heat, with no clarity on what was happening.

"After the Ahmedabad flight incident, this felt even more terrifying.

"How can the same issues be repeated without accountability?

"@airindiax — this is a serious safety lapse. Please take responsibility for your passengers’ well-being before it’s too late.

"( air india, flight experience, safety lapse, no assistance, air india flight, dubai to jaipur, flight issues, passenger safety, do better air india )."

The outlet reported that the flight later took off at 12:44 am and arrived in Jaipur at 2:44 am.

Video of Air India Express flight stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Pooja Sharma said:

"I agree Air India isn't even providing drinking water to passengers until you ask them for water.. 7k/8k were ❣️ paying to for tickets minimum from Kolkata to jaipur and they don't even providing water seriously."

Muhammad Adil said:

"They were always laughing and mocking PIA.

"On this june month i have seen more than 10 videos of Indian Passengers mocking Air India Airline.

"This is called Instant KARMA 😂."

Awungshi Shangreinim said:

"I will never fly with this airline.

"I heard their planes are more than 12 years old, all worn out and damaged.

"I am scared."

Santhosh Kumar said:

"Even if you press the button for 1000 times they won't come bcos they were not in aircraft."

Anju Rajani said:

"We had the same. The crew hid behind the curtains. Nothing was working . The boiler had packed up."

Lahon said:

"That's their mangement strategy so you can get 1 crore compensation after khaboom."

Sait B Sallah said:

"You better thank God that you're able to afford to travel in an aeroplane."

Nirmal Mitra said:

"The fame of TATA group will shortly be defamed as no member of Tata Family is to control TATA group after passing away of Ratan Tata. The present management of TATA group is not concerned with the long cherished reputation and sentiment of Tata Family in the industries as well as in patriotism."

Air India plane makes emergency landing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Air India flight had made an emergency landing after a technical issue midair.

The incident occurred just four days after another Air India flight crashed, resulting in at least 270 fatalities.

Flight AI315, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed from Hong Kong but was forced to turn back as a precautionary measure.

