A lady, Raveena Tandon, shared her experience on an Air India flight just days after the tragic Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, India

The crash, involving 242 passengers, occurred shortly after takeoff on June 12, with only one survivor

In her Instagram post, Raveena described what she noticed about the atmosphere, sparking reactions from netizens who came across her viral post

A lady, Raveena Tandon, who flew on an Air India plane days after the trending crash, shared what she observed about the flight crew and passengers.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A lady, Raveena Tandon, who flew on an Air India plane days after the trending crash, shares what she observed about the flight. Photo: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

In an Instagram post by @officialraveenatandon on June 16, the lady showed herself inside the plane and a part of her ticket, confirming that she was on an Air India flight.

Lady shares observations about Air India flight

Raveena said that she noticed that there was a solemn atmosphere and the crew had welcoming smiles tinted with sadness.

She said in the post:

“New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over , new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness.

“The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence .Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones . A wound that will never heal. . Godspeed always @airinda. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind.”

A lady who flew Air India plane days after the viral crash shared her observations about the crew and fellow passengers. Photo: Sam Pathaky

Source: UGC

Reactions trail lady’s post about Air India flight

@bhawanasharma2 said:

"I don’t think Airindia is the victim in this situation. I strongly feel that airindia is the only responsible party in this tragic scenario."

@kanika_agarwal0604 said:

"Always a positive lady..that's what I like the most about you.."

@Bakingmentor_jeyadra said:

"All photos are on ground level so don’t worry folks."

@sheuli_clinicresearcher said:

"Nice photoshoot for Air India ...I don't think so these people will risk their lives for the sake of clearing off the image.May be she just sat clicked ,posted and went off ...Highly possible these celebrities cannot be trusted at all."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng