A white man has caught the attention of many with his decision to book only seat 11A on every flight he boards from now on

In a trending video on TikTok, he captured himself onboard a flight, walking to seat11A which was reserved for him

This is coming days after the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash which ended the lives of about 241 passengers onboard

A man has gone viral on social media after announcing his decision to book a specific seat on every flight.

In an intriguing video posted on TikTok, he was seen making his way to his reserved seat on the aeroplane.

Plane passenger displays what 'miracle seat' 11A looks like. Photo credit: @ghobs/TikTok.

Man vows to only book seat 11A

The man, known on TikTok as @ghobs, captured the attention of many after speaking about his choice.

In the video, he calmly walked down the aisle to claim his spot, emphasising his affinity for a particular seat.

The timing of his video was notable, given the recent tragic events surrounding an Air India flight that resulted in great loss of life.

Remember, only one survivor was recorded, Ramesh Vishwash Kumar, who was reportedly seated on seat 11A.

"This is the only seat that I'm booking on every plane from here on. 11A," the man insisted.

Man books seat 11A on flight, displays what it looks like. Photo credit: @ghobs/TikTok.

Reactions as man books seat 11A

TikTok user stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@NevsChu said:

"Seat 11A price gonna triple."

@Ibrahim said:

"It’s not the seat it’s god who he chooses to stay."

@TinyTim117 said:

"For those wondering, a plane crashed in India and the only survivor was in seat 11A."

@Kripa said:

"Maturity is realising- its never the seat its god who has already written ur last day in world to live. If u have more days u ll survive no matter what seat if the day has come u will die in 11A seat or any seat."

@Yusra1904 said:

"I feel sad for people who truly believe it was just the seat that saved the man, putting more faith in an object than in God. It’s like they’ve forgotten that everything, even the seat, is under God’s control."

@SAS said:

"You do understand that in different type of plains 11A is not always next to emergency exit? But whatever suits you calming."

@MatteoElias reacted:

"If you destined to die you’ll die in seat 11A no matter which."

@venus.flytrapz said:

"Everyone commenting “it’s gods doing” yap yap yap, not everyone has the same religious beliefs as you so please stop."

@Jeff Atkins commented:

"Depends on the size of the plane and many other variables that are too complex to calculate but statisticallynthe back of the plane is best chance to survive a crash."

@zend said:

"God kept him so he can testify the goodness of God, God gave him another chance to live so people can learn and believe that their is God and him alone could show mercy to whom ever he wanna show mercy to. Praise God."

@toolowgear said:

"So the only passenger. Prize went to 11A on this round, what are the chances on the next one it will be 11a again. IDK but I would mathematically pick any seat except this one."

@Hithere!Iamnotauser said:

"Don't worry. You live in first world country and they maintain their aircrafts better."

@HoldMyBeer said:

"Good luck but a lot of other variable have to go your way for it all to work out as perfect as it did for him, even down to the way he was sitting his back position so his spine didn’t get smashed his legs so they wouldn’t get ripped off by the seat moving forward, you have a lot to think of enjoy the flight."

@Feel Good, Do Good said:

''No need to if you believe in Allah(God) The survivor on the plane crash, he was the chosen 1 to not die that day."

@Nicebutt_02 added:

"It’s not really about the seat. What actually makes a difference is how quickly you react, the kind of clothes you’re wearing, and how much your body can handle the impact. Seat 11A didn’t save him, his actions did."

See the post below:

Man speaks on Air India plane's seats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man slammed Air India over the condition of one of their aircraft and urged them to shut down temporarily.

In a trending photo, he showed the broken seats, dirty covers and other things he noticed inside the aeroplane.

